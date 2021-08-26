iAfrica

SA Reports 13 251 New COVID-19 Cases

An ambulance is parked near tents erected at the parking lot of the Steven Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria, South Africa, January 11, 2021.

8 hours ago

the institute reports 13,251 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,722,202. This increase represents a 20% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further 516 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 80 469 to date.

16,162,825 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
PRIVATE8,859,58955%30,91747%
PUBLIC7,303,23645%35,32753%
Total16,162,82566,244


PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (27%), followed by Western Cape (25%). Eastern Cape accounted for 13%; Gauteng Province accounted for 10%; Free State accounted for 7%; Mpumalanga and Northern Cape accounted for 5% each; North West accounted for 4%; and Limpopo Province accounted for 2% of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 24 August 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 24 August  2021New cases on 25 August 2021Total cases for 25 August 2021Percentage total
Eastern Cape258327125832817832601119.6
Free State14334121433439791443225.3
Gauteng899601-2899599131790091633.1
KwaZulu-Natal4598542459856362746348317.0
Limpopo11857361185792801188594.4
Mpumalanga14112431411276371417645.2
North West140529-121405175631410805.2
Northern Cape77473-177472727781992.9
Western Cape4701291470130333847346817.4
Total270895102708951132512722202100.0


THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The total number of cases today (n= 13 251) is higher than yesterday (n= 10 346) and higher than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 11 889).
The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 606 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private255189,38434,3826,593
Public409212,44451,6017,153
TOTAL664401,82885,98313,746

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

