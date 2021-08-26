SA Reports 13 251 New COVID-19 Cases

the institute reports 13,251 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,722,202. This increase represents a 20% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further 516 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 80 469 to date.
16,162,825 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|PRIVATE
|8,859,589
|55%
|30,917
|47%
|PUBLIC
|7,303,236
|45%
|35,327
|53%
|Total
|16,162,825
|66,244
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (27%), followed by Western Cape (25%). Eastern Cape accounted for 13%; Gauteng Province accounted for 10%; Free State accounted for 7%; Mpumalanga and Northern Cape accounted for 5% each; North West accounted for 4%; and Limpopo Province accounted for 2% of today’s new cases.
The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 24 August 2021
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 24 August 2021
|New cases on 25 August 2021
|Total cases for 25 August 2021
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|258327
|1
|258328
|1783
|260111
|9.6
|Free State
|143341
|2
|143343
|979
|144322
|5.3
|Gauteng
|899601
|-2
|899599
|1317
|900916
|33.1
|KwaZulu-Natal
|459854
|2
|459856
|3627
|463483
|17.0
|Limpopo
|118573
|6
|118579
|280
|118859
|4.4
|Mpumalanga
|141124
|3
|141127
|637
|141764
|5.2
|North West
|140529
|-12
|140517
|563
|141080
|5.2
|Northern Cape
|77473
|-1
|77472
|727
|78199
|2.9
|Western Cape
|470129
|1
|470130
|3338
|473468
|17.4
|Total
|2708951
|0
|2708951
|13251
|2722202
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The total number of cases today (n= 13 251) is higher than yesterday (n= 10 346) and higher than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 11 889).
The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 606 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|255
|189,384
|34,382
|6,593
|Public
|409
|212,444
|51,601
|7,153
|TOTAL
|664
|401,828
|85,983
|13,746
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
