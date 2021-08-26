SA Reports 13 251 New COVID-19 Cases

the institute reports 13,251 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,722,202. This increase represents a 20% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further 516 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 80 469 to date.

16,162,825 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested PRIVATE 8,859,589 55% 30,917 47% PUBLIC 7,303,236 45% 35,327 53% Total 16,162,825 66,244



PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (27%), followed by Western Cape (25%). Eastern Cape accounted for 13%; Gauteng Province accounted for 10%; Free State accounted for 7%; Mpumalanga and Northern Cape accounted for 5% each; North West accounted for 4%; and Limpopo Province accounted for 2% of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 24 August 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 24 August 2021 New cases on 25 August 2021 Total cases for 25 August 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 258327 1 258328 1783 260111 9.6 Free State 143341 2 143343 979 144322 5.3 Gauteng 899601 -2 899599 1317 900916 33.1 KwaZulu-Natal 459854 2 459856 3627 463483 17.0 Limpopo 118573 6 118579 280 118859 4.4 Mpumalanga 141124 3 141127 637 141764 5.2 North West 140529 -12 140517 563 141080 5.2 Northern Cape 77473 -1 77472 727 78199 2.9 Western Cape 470129 1 470130 3338 473468 17.4 Total 2708951 0 2708951 13251 2722202 100.0



THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The total number of cases today (n= 13 251) is higher than yesterday (n= 10 346) and higher than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 11 889).

The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 606 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 255 189,384 34,382 6,593 Public 409 212,444 51,601 7,153 TOTAL 664 401,828 85,983 13,746

VACCINE UPDATE

