SA Reports 13 021 New Cases

The NICD reports 13,021 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,595,447. This increase represents a 21.6% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further 238 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 76,869 to date.

15,547,415 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 8,596,321 55% 28,127 47% Public 6,951,094 45% 32,083 53% Total 15,547,415 60,210

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Western Cape (27%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (26%). Gauteng Province accounted for 14%; Eastern Cape accounted for 10%; Mpumalanga accounted for 7%; Free State and North West each accounted for 5% respectively; Northern Cape accounted for 4%; and Limpopo Province accounted for 3% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 13 August 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 13 August 2021 New cases on 14 August 2021 Total cases for 14 August 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 240345 21 240 366 1252 241618 9,3 Free State 135775 3 135 778 661 136439 5,3 Gauteng 886156 -19 886 137 1784 887921 34,2 KwaZulu-Natal 424516 -53 424 463 3445 427908 16,5 Limpopo 115801 6 115 807 372 116179 4,5 Mpumalanga 134143 16 134 159 920 135079 5,2 North West 135109 20 135 129 667 135796 5,2 Northern Cape 72044 1 72 045 459 72504 2,8 Western Cape 438538 4 438 542 3461 442003 17,0 Unknown 0 0 0 0 0 0,0 Total 2582427 -1 2 582 426 13021 2595447 100,0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The total number of cases today (n= 13 021) is lower than yesterday (n= 13 921) but higher than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n=10 300). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has increased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 378 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 257 183,738 33,174 7,249 Public 411 202,188 49,068 7,153 TOTAL 668 385,926 82,242 14,402

VACCINE UPDATE

