SA Reports 13 021 New Cases

3 hours ago

The NICD reports 13,021 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,595,447. This increase represents a 21.6% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further 238 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 76,869 to date.

15,547,415 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private8,596,32155%28,12747%
Public6,951,09445%32,08353%
Total15,547,41560,210

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Western Cape (27%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (26%). Gauteng Province accounted for 14%; Eastern Cape accounted for 10%; Mpumalanga accounted for 7%; Free State and North West each accounted for 5% respectively; Northern Cape accounted for 4%; and Limpopo Province accounted for 3% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 13 August 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 13 August  2021New cases on 14 August 2021Total cases for 14 August 2021Percentage total
Eastern Cape24034521240 36612522416189,3
Free State1357753135 7786611364395,3
Gauteng886156-19886 137178488792134,2
KwaZulu-Natal424516-53424 463344542790816,5
Limpopo1158016115 8073721161794,5
Mpumalanga13414316134 1599201350795,2
North West13510920135 1296671357965,2
Northern Cape72044172 045459725042,8
Western Cape4385384438 542346144200317,0
Unknown000000,0
Total2582427-12 582 426130212595447100,0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The total number of cases today (n= 13 021) is lower than yesterday (n= 13 921) but higher than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n=10 300). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has increased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 378 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private257183,73833,1747,249
Public411202,18849,0687,153
TOTAL668385,92682,24214,402

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

