SA Reports 13 021 New Cases

The NICD reports 13,021 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,595,447. This increase represents a 21.6% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further 238 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 76,869 to date.
15,547,415 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|8,596,321
|55%
|28,127
|47%
|Public
|6,951,094
|45%
|32,083
|53%
|Total
|15,547,415
|60,210
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Western Cape (27%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (26%). Gauteng Province accounted for 14%; Eastern Cape accounted for 10%; Mpumalanga accounted for 7%; Free State and North West each accounted for 5% respectively; Northern Cape accounted for 4%; and Limpopo Province accounted for 3% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 13 August 2021
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 13 August 2021
|New cases on 14 August 2021
|Total cases for 14 August 2021
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|240345
|21
|240 366
|1252
|241618
|9,3
|Free State
|135775
|3
|135 778
|661
|136439
|5,3
|Gauteng
|886156
|-19
|886 137
|1784
|887921
|34,2
|KwaZulu-Natal
|424516
|-53
|424 463
|3445
|427908
|16,5
|Limpopo
|115801
|6
|115 807
|372
|116179
|4,5
|Mpumalanga
|134143
|16
|134 159
|920
|135079
|5,2
|North West
|135109
|20
|135 129
|667
|135796
|5,2
|Northern Cape
|72044
|1
|72 045
|459
|72504
|2,8
|Western Cape
|438538
|4
|438 542
|3461
|442003
|17,0
|Unknown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0,0
|Total
|2582427
|-1
|2 582 426
|13021
|2595447
|100,0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The total number of cases today (n= 13 021) is lower than yesterday (n= 13 921) but higher than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n=10 300). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has increased.
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 378 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|257
|183,738
|33,174
|7,249
|Public
|411
|202,188
|49,068
|7,153
|TOTAL
|668
|385,926
|82,242
|14,402
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
