SA Reports 12 371 New COVID-19 Cases

FILE PHOTO: Beds are seen at a temporary field hospital set up in a sports complex by Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Khayelitsha township near Cape Town, South Africa, July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/File Photo

The NICD reports 12 371 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 523 488. This increase represents a 21.6% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 271 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 74 623 to date.

15 213 499 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
PRIVATE8 441 04855%26 27446%
PUBLIC6 772 45145%31 12454%
Total15 213 49957 398


PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Western Cape (30%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (21%); Gauteng accounted for 16%; Eastern Cape accounted for 9%; Mpumalanga accounted for 7%; North West & Free State each accounted for 5% respectively, and Limpopo & Northern Cape each accounted for 3% respectively of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 06 August 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 06 August  2021New cases on 07 August 2021Total cases for 07 August 2021Percentage total
Eastern Cape233 248-10233 2381 155234 3939.3
Free State131 9330131 933630132 5635.3
Gauteng874 840-46874 7941 986876 78034.7
KwaZulu-Natal407 720-19407 7012 628410 32916.3
Limpopo113 8955113 900387114 2874.5
Mpumalanga129 6299129 638906130 5445.2
North West131 588-1131 587558132 1455.2
Northern Cape69 604069 60437569 9792.8
Western Cape418 7211418 7223 746422 46816.7
Total251 1178-612 511 11712 3712 523 488100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The total number of cases today (n=12 371) is lower than yesterday (n=13 652) and higher than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n=10 917)

The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased

7-day moving average number of new cases by province and date of reporting, 12 April 2020 to date, South Africa.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 371 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions to DateDied to DateCurrently Admitted
Private257179 09632 1997 439
Public411196 73347 5547 497
TOTAL668375 82979 75314 936


VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

