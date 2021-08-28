iAfrica

SA Reports 12 045 New COVID-19 Cases

2021-08-28

The NICD reports 12,045 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,747,018. This increase represents a 19.0% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further 361 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 81 187 to date.

16,292,228 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
PRIVATE8,911,80855%25,86141%
PUBLIC7,380,42045%37,42659%
Total16,292,22863,287

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (32%), followed by Western Cape (21%). Eastern Cape accounted for 15%; Gauteng Province accounted for 9%; Free State accounted for 7%; Northern Cape and Mpumalanga accounted for 5% each; North West accounted for 4%; and Limpopo Province accounted for 2% of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 26 August 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 26 August  2021New cases on 27 August 2021Total cases for 27 August 2021Percentage total
Eastern Cape261768026176817662635349.6
Free State14528701452878761461635.3
Gauteng902070-13902057112190317832.9
KwaZulu-Natal4670931467094390547099917.1
Limpopo11915501191551991193544.3
Mpumalanga14240311424045691429735.2
North West14164091416494871421365.2
Northern Cape79051-579046569796152.9
Western Cape4765067476513255347906617.4
Total273497302734973120452747018100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The total number of cases today (n= 12 045) is lower than yesterday (n= 12 771) but higher than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 11 436)

The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 548 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private255190,20634,5876,378
Public409214,56652,1317,099
TOTAL664404,77286,71813,477

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

