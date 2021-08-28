SA Reports 12 045 New COVID-19 Cases

The NICD reports 12,045 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,747,018. This increase represents a 19.0% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further 361 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 81 187 to date.

16,292,228 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested PRIVATE 8,911,808 55% 25,861 41% PUBLIC 7,380,420 45% 37,426 59% Total 16,292,228 63,287

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (32%), followed by Western Cape (21%). Eastern Cape accounted for 15%; Gauteng Province accounted for 9%; Free State accounted for 7%; Northern Cape and Mpumalanga accounted for 5% each; North West accounted for 4%; and Limpopo Province accounted for 2% of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 26 August 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 26 August 2021 New cases on 27 August 2021 Total cases for 27 August 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 261768 0 261768 1766 263534 9.6 Free State 145287 0 145287 876 146163 5.3 Gauteng 902070 -13 902057 1121 903178 32.9 KwaZulu-Natal 467093 1 467094 3905 470999 17.1 Limpopo 119155 0 119155 199 119354 4.3 Mpumalanga 142403 1 142404 569 142973 5.2 North West 141640 9 141649 487 142136 5.2 Northern Cape 79051 -5 79046 569 79615 2.9 Western Cape 476506 7 476513 2553 479066 17.4 Total 2734973 0 2734973 12045 2747018 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The total number of cases today (n= 12 045) is lower than yesterday (n= 12 771) but higher than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 11 436)

The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 548 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 255 190,206 34,587 6,378 Public 409 214,566 52,131 7,099 TOTAL 664 404,772 86,718 13,477

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Share with your network!