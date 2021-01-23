SA Reports 11 761 New Cases

Share with your network!

The Department of Health have confirmed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases identified on South Africa is 1 392 568 with 11 761 new cases recorded since the last report.

The cumulative total of tests conducted to date is 7 882 846 with 62 251 new tests conducted since the last report

In the past week The Department have observed a decline in transmission as evidenced by reduced new cases daily, a steadily decreasing positivity rate (19% today from a high of 36% in this wave), and promising evidence of downward deflection of admission numbers.

The Department hopes that this decline in numbers is going to bring the much required reprieve to our overwhelmed health facilities, both in the public and private sector. They are closely monitoring this to inform their process of recommending the review of some of the restrictions that are currently in place.

The Department reported 575 more COVID-19 related deaths: Eastern Cape 129, Free State 37, Gauteng 166, Kwa-Zulu Natal 133, Mpumalanga 18, Northern Cape 15 and Western Cape 77.

This brings the total to 40 076 deaths

Our recoveries now stand at 1 201 284 , representing a recovery rate of 86%

