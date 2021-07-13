SA Reports 11 182 New COVID-19 Cases

The NICD reported 11 182 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 206 781. This increase represents a 31.4% positivity rate.
As per the National Department of Health, a further 220 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 64 509 to date.
13 937 470 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|PRIVATE
|7 835 263
|56%
|16 538
|46%
|PUBLIC
|6 102 207
|44%
|19 085
|54%
|Total
|13 937 470
|35 623
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (50%), followed by Western Cape (11%). KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo accounted for 9% each; Mpumalanga accounted for 8%; North West accounted for 5%; Eastern Cape accounted for 4%; Free State accounted for 2%, and Northern Cape accounted for 1% of today’s new cases.
The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 11 July 2021
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 11 July 2021
|New cases on 12 July 2021
|Total cases for 12 July 2021
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|213 832
|0
|213 832
|427
|214 259
|9.7
|Free State
|120 073
|0
|120 073
|266
|120 339
|5.5
|Gauteng
|772 196
|4
|772 200
|5 614
|777 814
|35.2
|KwaZulu-Natal
|370 496
|5
|370 501
|1 026
|371 527
|16.8
|Limpopo
|92 396
|9
|92 405
|1 054
|93 459
|4.2
|Mpumalanga
|106 583
|-16
|106 567
|900
|107 467
|4.9
|North West
|110 058
|1
|110 059
|559
|110 618
|5.0
|Northern Cape
|61 806
|-3
|61 803
|111
|61 914
|2.8
|Western Cape
|348 159
|0
|348 159
|1 225
|349 384
|15.8
|Total
|2 195 599
|0
|2 195 599
|11 182
|2 206 781
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The total number of cases today (n= 11 182) is lower than yesterday (n= 16 302) and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n=18 768). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased
7-day moving average number of new cases by province and date of reporting, 12 April 2020 to date, South Africa.
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 571 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|257
|157 791
|26 883
|9 691
|Public
|406
|169 771
|40 121
|6 814
|TOTAL
|663
|327 502
|67 004
|16 505
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
Thank you for your interest and remember that adhering to preventative measures limits your risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19. For more information on COVID-19, click here.
