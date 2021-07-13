SA Reports 11 182 New COVID-19 Cases

Share with your network!

The NICD reported 11 182 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 206 781. This increase represents a 31.4% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 220 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 64 509 to date.

13 937 470 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested PRIVATE 7 835 263 56% 16 538 46% PUBLIC 6 102 207 44% 19 085 54% Total 13 937 470 35 623

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (50%), followed by Western Cape (11%). KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo accounted for 9% each; Mpumalanga accounted for 8%; North West accounted for 5%; Eastern Cape accounted for 4%; Free State accounted for 2%, and Northern Cape accounted for 1% of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 11 July 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 11 July 2021 New cases on 12 July 2021 Total cases for 12 July 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 213 832 0 213 832 427 214 259 9.7 Free State 120 073 0 120 073 266 120 339 5.5 Gauteng 772 196 4 772 200 5 614 777 814 35.2 KwaZulu-Natal 370 496 5 370 501 1 026 371 527 16.8 Limpopo 92 396 9 92 405 1 054 93 459 4.2 Mpumalanga 106 583 -16 106 567 900 107 467 4.9 North West 110 058 1 110 059 559 110 618 5.0 Northern Cape 61 806 -3 61 803 111 61 914 2.8 Western Cape 348 159 0 348 159 1 225 349 384 15.8 Total 2 195 599 0 2 195 599 11 182 2 206 781 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The total number of cases today (n= 11 182) is lower than yesterday (n= 16 302) and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n=18 768). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased

7-day moving average number of new cases by province and date of reporting, 12 April 2020 to date, South Africa.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 571 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 257 157 791 26 883 9 691 Public 406 169 771 40 121 6 814 TOTAL 663 327 502 67 004 16 505

VACCINE UPDATE

