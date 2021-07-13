iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

SA Reports 11 182 New COVID-19 Cases

3 hours ago 2 min read

Share with your network!

The NICD reported 11 182 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 206 781. This increase represents a 31.4% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 220 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 64 509 to date.

13 937 470 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
PRIVATE7 835 26356%16 53846%
PUBLIC6 102 20744%19 08554%
Total13 937 47035 623

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (50%), followed by Western Cape (11%). KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo accounted for 9% each; Mpumalanga accounted for 8%; North West accounted for 5%; Eastern Cape accounted for 4%; Free State accounted for 2%, and Northern Cape accounted for 1% of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 11 July 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 11 July  2021New cases on 12 July 2021Total cases for 12 July 2021Percentage total
Eastern Cape213 8320213 832427214 2599.7
Free State120 0730120 073266120 3395.5
Gauteng772 1964772 2005 614777 81435.2
KwaZulu-Natal370 4965370 5011 026371 52716.8
Limpopo92 396992 4051 05493 4594.2
Mpumalanga106 583-16106 567900107 4674.9
North West110 0581110 059559110 6185.0
Northern Cape61 806-361 80311161 9142.8
Western Cape348 1590348 1591 225349 38415.8
Total2 195 59902 195 59911 1822 206 781100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The total number of cases today (n= 11 182) is lower than yesterday (n= 16 302) and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n=18 768). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased

7-day moving average number of new cases by province and date of reporting, 12 April 2020 to date, South Africa.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 571 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions to DateDied to DateCurrently Admitted
Private257157 79126 8839 691
Public406169 77140 1216 814
TOTAL663327 50267 00416 505

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Thank you for your interest and remember that adhering to preventative measures limits your risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19. For more information on COVID-19, click here.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Unrest Causes Vaccination Challenges

2 hours ago
1 min read

KZN Violence Death Toll Rises To 26

3 hours ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa’s Speech Uninspiring – Steenhuisen

3 hours ago
1 min read

Soldiers Ready To Be Deployed To Assist Police With Pro-Zuma Riots In Gauteng And KZN

24 hours ago
1 min read

South Africans Urged To Get Vaccinated

1 day ago
1 min read

ConCourt To Hear Zuma’s Bid For Sentence Review

1 day ago
1 min read

Liquor Industry Disappointed By Alcohol Ban

1 day ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 16 302 New Cases In SA

1 day ago
1 min read

SA Remains On Level 4

2 days ago
1 min read

Zuma Demonstrators Promise To Intensify Protests

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 21 610 New Cases

2 days ago
1 min read

Arrests Made As Protests Force N3 Closure

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Unrest Causes Vaccination Challenges

2 hours ago
1 min read

KZN Violence Death Toll Rises To 26

3 hours ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa’s Speech Uninspiring – Steenhuisen

3 hours ago
2 min read

SA Reports 11 182 New COVID-19 Cases

3 hours ago