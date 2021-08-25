iAfrica

SA Reports 10 346 New Coronavirus Cases

Inside the field hospital in Nelson Mandela Bay - the largest hospital in the Eastern Cape with 1485 beds.

5 hours ago 2 min read

The NICD reports 10,346 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2, 708, 951. This increase represents a 18.6% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further 369 coronavirus related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 79 953 to date.

16,096,581 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
PRIVATE8,828,67255%22,28040%
PUBLIC7,267,90945%33,39860%
Total16,096,58155,678

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (31%), followed by Western Cape and Eastern Cape which accounted for 20% each. Gauteng Province accounted for 9%; Free State accounted for 7%; Mpumalanga accounted for 5%; Northern Cape and North West accounted for 3% each; and Limpopo Province accounted for 2% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 23 August 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 23 August  2021New cases on 24 August 2021Total cases for 24 August 2021Percentage total
Eastern Cape256221325622421032583279.5
Free State14258831425917501433415.3
Gauteng898668-1989864995289960133.2
KwaZulu-Natal4566931456694316045985417.0
Limpopo11838401183841891185734.4
Mpumalanga14063031406334911411245.2
North West140206121402183111405295.2
Northern Cape77118-677112361774732.9
Western Cape4680973468100202947012917.4
Total269860502698605103462708951100.0


THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The total number of cases today (n= 10 346) is higher than yesterday (n= 7 632) and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 12 100)

The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 493 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private255188,80134,2776,619
Public409211,26751,2817,355
TOTAL664400,06885,55813,974

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

