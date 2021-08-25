SA Reports 10 346 New Coronavirus Cases

The NICD reports 10,346 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2, 708, 951. This increase represents a 18.6% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further 369 coronavirus related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 79 953 to date.

16,096,581 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested PRIVATE 8,828,672 55% 22,280 40% PUBLIC 7,267,909 45% 33,398 60% Total 16,096,581 55,678

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (31%), followed by Western Cape and Eastern Cape which accounted for 20% each. Gauteng Province accounted for 9%; Free State accounted for 7%; Mpumalanga accounted for 5%; Northern Cape and North West accounted for 3% each; and Limpopo Province accounted for 2% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 23 August 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 23 August 2021 New cases on 24 August 2021 Total cases for 24 August 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 256221 3 256224 2103 258327 9.5 Free State 142588 3 142591 750 143341 5.3 Gauteng 898668 -19 898649 952 899601 33.2 KwaZulu-Natal 456693 1 456694 3160 459854 17.0 Limpopo 118384 0 118384 189 118573 4.4 Mpumalanga 140630 3 140633 491 141124 5.2 North West 140206 12 140218 311 140529 5.2 Northern Cape 77118 -6 77112 361 77473 2.9 Western Cape 468097 3 468100 2029 470129 17.4 Total 2698605 0 2698605 10346 2708951 100.0



THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The total number of cases today (n= 10 346) is higher than yesterday (n= 7 632) and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 12 100)

The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 493 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 255 188,801 34,277 6,619 Public 409 211,267 51,281 7,355 TOTAL 664 400,068 85,558 13,974

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

