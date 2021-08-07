iAfrica

SA Reports 10 008 New COVID-19 Cases

Inside the field hospital in Nelson Mandela Bay - the largest hospital in the Eastern Cape with 1485 beds.

44 mins ago

The NICD reports 10 008 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 533 466. This increase represents a 22.8% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 190 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 74 813 to date.

15 257 317 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
PRIVATE8,460,31055%19,26244%
PUBLIC6,797,00745%24,55656%
Total15,257,31743,818


PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Western Cape (29%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (23%); Gauteng accounted for 17%; Eastern Cape accounted for 8%; Mpumalanga accounted for 7%; North West accounted for 5%; Free State & Northern Cape each accounted for 4% respectively; and Limpopo accounted for 2% of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 07 August 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 07 August  2021New cases on 08 August 2021Total cases for 08 August 2021Percentage total
Eastern Cape23439302343938312352249.3
Free State13256301325634481330115.3
Gauteng876780-32876748169087843834.7
KwaZulu-Natal4103290410329227041259916.3
Limpopo11428701142872181145054.5
Mpumalanga13054451305497281312775.2
North West132145271321725021326745.2
Northern Cape69979069979408703872.8
Western Cape422468-30422438291342535116.8
Unknown000000.0
Total2523488-302523458100082533466100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The total number of cases today (n=10 008) is lower than yesterday (n= 12 371) and higher than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n=11 091)

The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased

7-day moving average number of new cases by province and date of reporting, 12 April 2020 to date, South Africa.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 75 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions to DateDied to DateCurrently Admitted
Private257179 45532 2677 531
Public411196 95547 5777 630
TOTAL668376 41079 84415 161

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
Thank you for your interest and remember that adhering to preventative measures limits your risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19. For more information on COVID-19, click here.

