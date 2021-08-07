SA Reports 10 008 New COVID-19 Cases

The NICD reports 10 008 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 533 466. This increase represents a 22.8% positivity rate.
As per the National Department of Health, a further 190 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 74 813 to date.
15 257 317 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|PRIVATE
|8,460,310
|55%
|19,262
|44%
|PUBLIC
|6,797,007
|45%
|24,556
|56%
|Total
|15,257,317
|43,818
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Western Cape (29%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (23%); Gauteng accounted for 17%; Eastern Cape accounted for 8%; Mpumalanga accounted for 7%; North West accounted for 5%; Free State & Northern Cape each accounted for 4% respectively; and Limpopo accounted for 2% of today’s new cases.
The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 07 August 2021
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 07 August 2021
|New cases on 08 August 2021
|Total cases for 08 August 2021
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|234393
|0
|234393
|831
|235224
|9.3
|Free State
|132563
|0
|132563
|448
|133011
|5.3
|Gauteng
|876780
|-32
|876748
|1690
|878438
|34.7
|KwaZulu-Natal
|410329
|0
|410329
|2270
|412599
|16.3
|Limpopo
|114287
|0
|114287
|218
|114505
|4.5
|Mpumalanga
|130544
|5
|130549
|728
|131277
|5.2
|North West
|132145
|27
|132172
|502
|132674
|5.2
|Northern Cape
|69979
|0
|69979
|408
|70387
|2.8
|Western Cape
|422468
|-30
|422438
|2913
|425351
|16.8
|Unknown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|Total
|2523488
|-30
|2523458
|10008
|2533466
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The total number of cases today (n=10 008) is lower than yesterday (n= 12 371) and higher than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n=11 091)
The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased
7-day moving average number of new cases by province and date of reporting, 12 April 2020 to date, South Africa.
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 75 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|257
|179 455
|32 267
|7 531
|Public
|411
|196 955
|47 577
|7 630
|TOTAL
|668
|376 410
|79 844
|15 161
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
Thank you for your interest and remember that adhering to preventative measures limits your risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19. For more information on COVID-19, click here.
