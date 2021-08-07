SA Reports 10 008 New COVID-19 Cases

Share with your network!

The NICD reports 10 008 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 533 466. This increase represents a 22.8% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 190 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 74 813 to date.

15 257 317 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested PRIVATE 8,460,310 55% 19,262 44% PUBLIC 6,797,007 45% 24,556 56% Total 15,257,317 43,818



PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Western Cape (29%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (23%); Gauteng accounted for 17%; Eastern Cape accounted for 8%; Mpumalanga accounted for 7%; North West accounted for 5%; Free State & Northern Cape each accounted for 4% respectively; and Limpopo accounted for 2% of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 07 August 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 07 August 2021 New cases on 08 August 2021 Total cases for 08 August 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 234393 0 234393 831 235224 9.3 Free State 132563 0 132563 448 133011 5.3 Gauteng 876780 -32 876748 1690 878438 34.7 KwaZulu-Natal 410329 0 410329 2270 412599 16.3 Limpopo 114287 0 114287 218 114505 4.5 Mpumalanga 130544 5 130549 728 131277 5.2 North West 132145 27 132172 502 132674 5.2 Northern Cape 69979 0 69979 408 70387 2.8 Western Cape 422468 -30 422438 2913 425351 16.8 Unknown 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 Total 2523488 -30 2523458 10008 2533466 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The total number of cases today (n=10 008) is lower than yesterday (n= 12 371) and higher than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n=11 091)

The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased

7-day moving average number of new cases by province and date of reporting, 12 April 2020 to date, South Africa.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 75 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 257 179 455 32 267 7 531 Public 411 196 955 47 577 7 630 TOTAL 668 376 410 79 844 15 161

VACCINE UPDATE

