SA Reports 1 888 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

15 mins ago 2 min read

The NICD reports 1,888 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,718,953. This increase represents a 6.4% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 12 deaths and of these, 1 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,032 to date.

23,838,911 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private12,960,45054.4%14,25348.2%
Public10,878,46145.6%15,31451.8%
Total23,838,911100.0%29,567100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (39%), followed by Kwa-Zulu Natal (22%). Western Cape accounted for 21%; Eastern Cape and Free State each accounted for 4% respectively; Limpopo, Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 3% respectively; and Northern Cape accounted for 1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 30 March 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 30 March 2022New cases on 31 March 2022Total cases for 31 March 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape345,0840345,08467345,1519.3
Free State202,3000202,30074202,3745.4
Gauteng1,208,50611,208,5077271,209,23432.5
KwaZulu-Natal660,0190660,019406660,42517.8
Limpopo155,758-1155,75763155,8204.2
Mpumalanga193,1700193,17065193,2355.2
North West192,9580192,95860193,0185.2
Northern Cape108,894-2108,89223108,9152.9
Western Cape650,3780650,378403650,78117.5
Total3,717,067-23,717,0651,8883,718,953100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 6.4%, and is the same as yesterday (6.4%). The 7-day average is 5.9% today, and is the same yesterday (5.9%).

For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 44 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private259232,63739,401796
Public407279,15562,1971,130
TOTAL666511,792101,5981,926

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

