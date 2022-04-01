SA Reports 1 888 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 1,888 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,718,953. This increase represents a 6.4% positivity rate.
Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 12 deaths and of these, 1 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,032 to date.
23,838,911 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|12,960,450
|54.4%
|14,253
|48.2%
|Public
|10,878,461
|45.6%
|15,314
|51.8%
|Total
|23,838,911
|100.0%
|29,567
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (39%), followed by Kwa-Zulu Natal (22%). Western Cape accounted for 21%; Eastern Cape and Free State each accounted for 4% respectively; Limpopo, Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 3% respectively; and Northern Cape accounted for 1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 30 March 2022
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 30 March 2022
|New cases on 31 March 2022
|Total cases for 31 March 2022
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|345,084
|0
|345,084
|67
|345,151
|9.3
|Free State
|202,300
|0
|202,300
|74
|202,374
|5.4
|Gauteng
|1,208,506
|1
|1,208,507
|727
|1,209,234
|32.5
|KwaZulu-Natal
|660,019
|0
|660,019
|406
|660,425
|17.8
|Limpopo
|155,758
|-1
|155,757
|63
|155,820
|4.2
|Mpumalanga
|193,170
|0
|193,170
|65
|193,235
|5.2
|North West
|192,958
|0
|192,958
|60
|193,018
|5.2
|Northern Cape
|108,894
|-2
|108,892
|23
|108,915
|2.9
|Western Cape
|650,378
|0
|650,378
|403
|650,781
|17.5
|Total
|3,717,067
|-2
|3,717,065
|1,888
|3,718,953
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 6.4%, and is the same as yesterday (6.4%). The 7-day average is 5.9% today, and is the same yesterday (5.9%).
For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 44 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|259
|232,637
|39,401
|796
|Public
|407
|279,155
|62,197
|1,130
|TOTAL
|666
|511,792
|101,598
|1,926
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
