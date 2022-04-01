SA Reports 1 888 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 1,888 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,718,953. This increase represents a 6.4% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 12 deaths and of these, 1 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,032 to date.

23,838,911 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 12,960,450 54.4% 14,253 48.2% Public 10,878,461 45.6% 15,314 51.8% Total 23,838,911 100.0% 29,567 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (39%), followed by Kwa-Zulu Natal (22%). Western Cape accounted for 21%; Eastern Cape and Free State each accounted for 4% respectively; Limpopo, Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 3% respectively; and Northern Cape accounted for 1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 30 March 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 30 March 2022 New cases on 31 March 2022 Total cases for 31 March 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 345,084 0 345,084 67 345,151 9.3 Free State 202,300 0 202,300 74 202,374 5.4 Gauteng 1,208,506 1 1,208,507 727 1,209,234 32.5 KwaZulu-Natal 660,019 0 660,019 406 660,425 17.8 Limpopo 155,758 -1 155,757 63 155,820 4.2 Mpumalanga 193,170 0 193,170 65 193,235 5.2 North West 192,958 0 192,958 60 193,018 5.2 Northern Cape 108,894 -2 108,892 23 108,915 2.9 Western Cape 650,378 0 650,378 403 650,781 17.5 Total 3,717,067 -2 3,717,065 1,888 3,718,953 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 6.4%, and is the same as yesterday (6.4%). The 7-day average is 5.9% today, and is the same yesterday (5.9%).

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 44 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 259 232,637 39,401 796 Public 407 279,155 62,197 1,130 TOTAL 666 511,792 101,598 1,926

VACCINE UPDATE

