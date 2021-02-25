SA Reports 1 862 New COVID-19 Cases

Share with your network!

The Department of Health have confirmed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 1 507 448 with 1 862 new cases identified since the last report.

The cumulative total of tests conducted to date is 8 967 460 with 34 510 new tests recorded since the last report.

The Department reported a further 110 COVID-19 related deaths: Eastern Cape 5, Free State 61, Gauteng 12, Kwa-Zulu Natal 7, Limpopo 0, Mpumalanga 7, North West 0, Northern Cape 1 and Western Cape 17.

This brings the total to 49 523 deaths.

Our recoveries now stand at 1 422 622, representing a recovery rate of 94%

Vaccination Rollout

The number of health care workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol is 41 809 as of 6 pm 23 February 2021.

