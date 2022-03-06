iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

SA Reports 1 735 New COVID-19 Cases

Photo by Mufid Majnun on Unsplash

10 mins ago 2 min read

The NICD reports 1,735 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 683 172. This increase represents a 5.8% positivity rate.

The National Department of Health (NDoH reports 26 deaths in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 99,543 to date.

23 226 664 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private12,615,16154.3%15,59852.4%
Public10,611,50345.7%14,18647.6%
Total23,226,664100.0%29,784100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng Province (35%), followed by Western Cape (24%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 16%; North West accounted for 7%; Free State, Limpopo and Mpumalanga each accounted for 4% respectively; Eastern Cape accounted for 3%; and Northern Cape accounted for 2% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 04 March 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 04 March 2022New cases on 05 March 2022Total cases for 05 March 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape3436890343689523437419.3
Free State2010500201050782011285.5
Gauteng119557201195572601119617332.5
KwaZulu-Natal653402065340228465368617.7
Limpopo1548050154805691548744.2
Mpumalanga1917150191715761917915.2
North West19127701912771271914045.2
Northern Cape1084200108420381084582.9
Western Cape641507064150741064191717.4
Total36814370368143717353683172100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 5.8%, which is lower than yesterday (6.3%). The 7-day average is 6.4% today, which is lower than yesterday (6.6%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 27 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private259229966391451177
Public407277343620021402
TOTAL6665073091011472579

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

Inquest Finds Activist Dr Neil Aggett Killed By Security Police

1 day ago
2 min read

1 898 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA

1 day ago
1 min read

Health Dept To Make Recommendations To NCCC

2 days ago
1 min read

MPs Call For Mantashe To Resign

2 days ago
2 min read

1 853 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA

2 days ago
1 min read

State Capture Inquiry’s Finding Against Me Based On Assumptions – Mantashe

3 days ago
1 min read

Higher Education Dept Working To Ensure Safety Of Students In Ukraine

3 days ago
1 min read

Claims That Judiciary Is Captured Are Unfounded – Lamola

3 days ago
2 min read

1 995 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in SA

3 days ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Dodges Bullet As State Capture Report Makes No Findings Against Him

4 days ago
1 min read

ANC Is An Organised Crime Syndicate – DA

4 days ago
1 min read

Zuma Rejects State Capture Report Findings

4 days ago

You may have missed

2 min read

SA Reports 1 735 New COVID-19 Cases

10 mins ago
2 min read

Erasmus Denies Leaking Infamous Lions Tour Video

15 mins ago
2 min read

Australia’s Warne Had Chest Pain, Health Issues Before Death, Thai Police Say

17 mins ago
3 min read

Liverpool Close Gap On Man City, Chelsea Thrash Burnley

25 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer