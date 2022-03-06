SA Reports 1 735 New COVID-19 Cases

The NICD reports 1,735 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 683 172. This increase represents a 5.8% positivity rate.

The National Department of Health (NDoH reports 26 deaths in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 99,543 to date.

23 226 664 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 12,615,161 54.3% 15,598 52.4% Public 10,611,503 45.7% 14,186 47.6% Total 23,226,664 100.0% 29,784 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng Province (35%), followed by Western Cape (24%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 16%; North West accounted for 7%; Free State, Limpopo and Mpumalanga each accounted for 4% respectively; Eastern Cape accounted for 3%; and Northern Cape accounted for 2% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 04 March 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 04 March 2022 New cases on 05 March 2022 Total cases for 05 March 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 343689 0 343689 52 343741 9.3 Free State 201050 0 201050 78 201128 5.5 Gauteng 1195572 0 1195572 601 1196173 32.5 KwaZulu-Natal 653402 0 653402 284 653686 17.7 Limpopo 154805 0 154805 69 154874 4.2 Mpumalanga 191715 0 191715 76 191791 5.2 North West 191277 0 191277 127 191404 5.2 Northern Cape 108420 0 108420 38 108458 2.9 Western Cape 641507 0 641507 410 641917 17.4 Total 3681437 0 3681437 1735 3683172 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 5.8%, which is lower than yesterday (6.3%). The 7-day average is 6.4% today, which is lower than yesterday (6.6%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 27 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 259 229966 39145 1177 Public 407 277343 62002 1402 TOTAL 666 507309 101147 2579

VACCINE UPDATE

