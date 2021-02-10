SA Reports 1 732 New COVID-19 Cases

The Department of Health has confirmed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases identified in South Africa is 1 479 253 with 1 732 new cases identified since the last report.
The cumulative total of tests conducted to date is 8 538 269 with 26 859 new tests recorded since the last report.
The Department reported a further 396 COVID-19 related deaths: Eastern Cape 20, Free State 6, Gauteng 81, Kwa-Zulu Natal 85, Limpopo 118, Mpumalanga 18, Northern Cape 3 and Western Cape 65 which brings the total to 46 869 deaths.
Our recoveries now stand at 1 367 247, representing a recovery rate of 92%
