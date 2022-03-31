SA Reports 1 679 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 1,679 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,717,067. This increase represents a 6.4% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 44 deaths and of these, 6 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,020 to date.

23,809,344 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 12,946,197 54.4% 14,314 54.8% Public 10,863,147 45.6% 11,790 45.2% Total 23,809,344 100.0% 26,104 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (41%), followed by Western Cape (22%). Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 21%; Eastern Cape accounted for 5%; Free State, Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 3% respectively; Limpopo accounted for 2%; and Northern Cape accounted for 1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 29 March 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 29 March 2022 New cases on 30 March 2022 Total cases for 30 March 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 344,998 0 344,998 86 345,084 9.3 Free State 202,253 0 202,253 47 202,300 5.4 Gauteng 1,207,827 -1 1,207,826 680 1,208,506 32.5 KwaZulu-Natal 659,669 0 659,669 350 660,019 17.8 Limpopo 155,725 -1 155,724 34 155,758 4.2 Mpumalanga 193,122 0 193,122 48 193,170 5.2 North West 192,908 0 192,908 50 192,958 5.2 Northern Cape 108,874 0 108,874 20 108,894 2.9 Western Cape 650,014 0 650,014 364 650,378 17.5 Total 3,715,390 -2 3,715,388 1,679 3,717,067 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 6.4%, which is higher than yesterday (6.0%). The 7-day average is 5.9% today, which is higher than yesterday (5.8%).

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 41 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 259 232,563 39,397 789 Public 407 279,111 62,198 1,138 TOTAL 666 511,674 101,595 1,927

VACCINE UPDATE

