SA Reports 1 679 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 1,679 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,717,067. This increase represents a 6.4% positivity rate.
Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 44 deaths and of these, 6 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,020 to date.
23,809,344 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|12,946,197
|54.4%
|14,314
|54.8%
|Public
|10,863,147
|45.6%
|11,790
|45.2%
|Total
|23,809,344
|100.0%
|26,104
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (41%), followed by Western Cape (22%). Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 21%; Eastern Cape accounted for 5%; Free State, Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 3% respectively; Limpopo accounted for 2%; and Northern Cape accounted for 1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 29 March 2022
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 29 March 2022
|New cases on 30 March 2022
|Total cases for 30 March 2022
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|344,998
|0
|344,998
|86
|345,084
|9.3
|Free State
|202,253
|0
|202,253
|47
|202,300
|5.4
|Gauteng
|1,207,827
|-1
|1,207,826
|680
|1,208,506
|32.5
|KwaZulu-Natal
|659,669
|0
|659,669
|350
|660,019
|17.8
|Limpopo
|155,725
|-1
|155,724
|34
|155,758
|4.2
|Mpumalanga
|193,122
|0
|193,122
|48
|193,170
|5.2
|North West
|192,908
|0
|192,908
|50
|192,958
|5.2
|Northern Cape
|108,874
|0
|108,874
|20
|108,894
|2.9
|Western Cape
|650,014
|0
|650,014
|364
|650,378
|17.5
|Total
|3,715,390
|-2
|3,715,388
|1,679
|3,717,067
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 6.4%, which is higher than yesterday (6.0%). The 7-day average is 5.9% today, which is higher than yesterday (5.8%).
For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 41 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|259
|232,563
|39,397
|789
|Public
|407
|279,111
|62,198
|1,138
|TOTAL
|666
|511,674
|101,595
|1,927
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
