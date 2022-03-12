SA Reports 1 671 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

Today the institute reports 1,671 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,691,962. This increase represents a 7.5% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 28 deaths and of these, 6 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 99,709 to date.

23,365,475 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 12,692,821 54.3% 11,058 49.8% Public 10,672,654 45.7% 11,164 50.2% Total 23,365,475 100.0% 22,225 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (31%), followed by Western Cape (26%). Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 17%; Free State, Limpopo and Mpumalanga each accounted for 5% respectively; Eastern Cape and North West each accounted for 4% respectively; and Northern Cape accounted for 2% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 10 March 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 10 March 2022 New cases on 11 March 2022 Total cases for 11 March 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 344,036 0 344,036 63 344,099 9.3 Free State 201,425 0 201,425 85 201,510 5.5 Gauteng 1,198,676 0 1,198,676 520 1,199,196 32.5 KwaZulu-Natal 654,914 0 654,914 292 655,206 17.7 Limpopo 155,130 -1 155,129 82 155,211 4.2 Mpumalanga 192,141 0 192,141 90 192,231 5.2 North West 191,830 0 191,830 67 191,897 5.2 Northern Cape 108,561 0 108,561 33 108,594 2.9 Western Cape 643,578 1 643,579 439 644,018 17.4 Total 3,690,291 0 3,690,291 1,671 3,691,962 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 7.5%, which is higher than yesterday (6.5%). The 7-day average is 6.2% today, which is higher than yesterday (6.0%).

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 44 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 259 230,566 39,190 1,120 Public 407 277,906 62,085 1,269 TOTAL 666 508,472 101,275 2,389

VACCINE UPDATE

