SA Reports 1 671 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

Today the institute reports 1,671 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,691,962. This increase represents a 7.5% positivity rate.
Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 28 deaths and of these, 6 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 99,709 to date.
23,365,475 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|12,692,821
|54.3%
|11,058
|49.8%
|Public
|10,672,654
|45.7%
|11,164
|50.2%
|Total
|23,365,475
|100.0%
|22,225
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (31%), followed by Western Cape (26%). Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 17%; Free State, Limpopo and Mpumalanga each accounted for 5% respectively; Eastern Cape and North West each accounted for 4% respectively; and Northern Cape accounted for 2% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 10 March 2022
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 10 March 2022
|New cases on 11 March 2022
|Total cases for 11 March 2022
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|344,036
|0
|344,036
|63
|344,099
|9.3
|Free State
|201,425
|0
|201,425
|85
|201,510
|5.5
|Gauteng
|1,198,676
|0
|1,198,676
|520
|1,199,196
|32.5
|KwaZulu-Natal
|654,914
|0
|654,914
|292
|655,206
|17.7
|Limpopo
|155,130
|-1
|155,129
|82
|155,211
|4.2
|Mpumalanga
|192,141
|0
|192,141
|90
|192,231
|5.2
|North West
|191,830
|0
|191,830
|67
|191,897
|5.2
|Northern Cape
|108,561
|0
|108,561
|33
|108,594
|2.9
|Western Cape
|643,578
|1
|643,579
|439
|644,018
|17.4
|Total
|3,690,291
|0
|3,690,291
|1,671
|3,691,962
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 7.5%, which is higher than yesterday (6.5%). The 7-day average is 6.2% today, which is higher than yesterday (6.0%).
For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 44 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|259
|230,566
|39,190
|1,120
|Public
|407
|277,906
|62,085
|1,269
|TOTAL
|666
|508,472
|101,275
|2,389
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
