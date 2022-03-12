iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

SA Reports 1 671 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

4 mins ago 2 min read

Today the institute reports 1,671 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,691,962. This increase represents a 7.5% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 28 deaths and of these, 6 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 99,709 to date.

23,365,475 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private12,692,82154.3%11,05849.8%
Public10,672,65445.7%11,16450.2%
Total23,365,475100.0%22,225100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (31%), followed by Western Cape (26%). Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 17%; Free State, Limpopo and Mpumalanga each accounted for 5% respectively; Eastern Cape and North West each accounted for 4% respectively; and Northern Cape accounted for 2% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 10 March 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 10 March 2022New cases on 11 March 2022Total cases for 11 March 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape344,0360344,03663344,0999.3
Free State201,4250201,42585201,5105.5
Gauteng1,198,67601,198,6765201,199,19632.5
KwaZulu-Natal654,9140654,914292655,20617.7
Limpopo155,130-1155,12982155,2114.2
Mpumalanga192,1410192,14190192,2315.2
North West191,8300191,83067191,8975.2
Northern Cape108,5610108,56133108,5942.9
Western Cape643,5781643,579439644,01817.4
Total3,690,29103,690,2911,6713,691,962100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 7.5%, which is higher than yesterday (6.5%). The 7-day average is 6.2% today, which is higher than yesterday (6.0%).

For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 44 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private259230,56639,1901,120
Public407277,90662,0851,269
TOTAL666508,472101,2752,389

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

South Africa Looks To Mozambique Gas For Energy

7 seconds ago
1 min read

Afriforum Wants Mbalula To Be Prosecuted

2 mins ago
1 min read

Raymond Zondo Appointed Chief Justice

1 day ago
1 min read

Stage 2 Power Cuts Underway, Expected To Continue Until Monday

1 day ago
1 min read

SA Asked To Mediate In Russia-Ukraine Conflict – Ramaphosa

1 day ago
antibody testing
2 min read

NICD Reports 1 868 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

1 day ago
Mkhwebane
1 min read

Mkhwebane Loses Rescission Application

2 days ago
1 min read

Pfizer Jab Side Effects Rare – Analyst

2 days ago
1 min read

I Will Resign If I’m Asked To – Cele

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 1 867 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 days ago
Africa.com Definitive List
5 min read

Africa.com Definitive List of Women CEOs expands by 50%

2 days ago
1 min read

Joburg To Create Anti-Vandalism Police Unit

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

South Africa Looks To Mozambique Gas For Energy

7 seconds ago
1 min read

Afriforum Wants Mbalula To Be Prosecuted

2 mins ago
2 min read

SA Reports 1 671 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

4 mins ago
2 min read

Horner Wants Urgent Discussion Of F1 Budget Cap

7 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer