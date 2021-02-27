iAfrica

SA Reports 1 654 New COVID-19 Cases

FILE PHOTO: Beds are seen at a temporary field hospital set up in a sports complex by Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Khayelitsha township near Cape Town, South Africa, July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/File Photo

15 hours ago

The Department of Health have confirmed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 1 510 778 with 1 654 new cases identified since the last report.

The cumulative total of tests conducted to date is 9 028 074 with 28 752 new tests recorded since the last report.

117 deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 4, Free State 0, Gauteng 59, Kwa-Zulu Natal 13, Limpopo 4, Mpumalanga 8, North West 0, Northern Cape 12 and Western Cape 17 which brings the total to 49 784 deaths.

Our recoveries now stand at 1 426 417, representing a recovery rate of 94%

Vaccination Rollout
The number of health care workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol is 63 648 as of 6.30 pm 26 February 2021.

