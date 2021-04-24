iAfrica

SA Reports 1 637 New COVID-19 Cases

Deputy Minister Thembi Siweya visits Transnet School of Rail Esselen Park, Quarantine site for Covid 19. Photo GCIS

The Department of Health have confirmed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases for South Africa is 1 572 985.

Testing Data:
The number of tests conducted to date is 10 481 576. Of these 33 903 tests were completed since the last report.

Deaths and Recoveries
71 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 14, Free State 2, Gauteng 3, Kwa-Zulu Natal 5, Limpopo 0, Mpumalanga 3, North West 40, Northern Cape 2 and Western Cape 2, which brings the total to 54 066 deaths.

Our cumulative recoveries today stand at 1 499 110, representing a recovery rate of 95%.

