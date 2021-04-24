SA Reports 1 637 New COVID-19 Cases

Share with your network!

The Department of Health have confirmed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases for South Africa is 1 572 985.

Testing Data:

The number of tests conducted to date is 10 481 576. Of these 33 903 tests were completed since the last report.

Deaths and Recoveries

71 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 14, Free State 2, Gauteng 3, Kwa-Zulu Natal 5, Limpopo 0, Mpumalanga 3, North West 40, Northern Cape 2 and Western Cape 2, which brings the total to 54 066 deaths.

Our cumulative recoveries today stand at 1 499 110, representing a recovery rate of 95%.

