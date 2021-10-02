iAfrica

SA Reports 1 635 New COVID-19 Cases

Deputy Minister Thembi Siweya and MEC’s Bandile Masuku and Panyaza Lesufi inspect Covid-19 Quarantine sites Photo Credit: GCIS

9 hours ago 2 min read

The NICD reports 1,635 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,904,307. This increase represents a 4.4% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 79 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 87,705 to date.
17,727,831 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
PRIVATE9 557 55653.9%18 35949.1%
PUBLIC8 170 27546.1%19 06550.9%
Total17 727 83137 424


PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Western Cape (25%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (21%). Gauteng Province & Eastern Cape accounted for 12% each; Free State accounted for 11%; Northern Cape accounted for 9%; North West accounted for 5%; Mpumalanga accounted for 4%; and Limpopo accounted for 2% of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 30 September 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 30 September 2021New cases on 01 October 2021Total cases for 01 October 2021Percentage total
Eastern Cape290,4100290,410193290,60310.0
Free State161,339-4161,335172161,5075.6
Gauteng916,3770916,377194916,57131.6
KwaZulu-Natal511,7940511,794340512,13417.6
Limpopo121,8270121,82731121,8584.2
Mpumalanga150,9000150,90073150,9735.2
North West149,4902149,49274149,5665.1
Northern Cape90,734290,73614690,8823.1
Western Cape509,8010509,801412510,21317.6
Total2,902,67202,902,6721,6352,904,307100.0


THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCEThe total number of cases today (n=1 635) is lower than yesterday (n=1 678) and higher than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n=1 424).

The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 114 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private258199,02936,6323,468
Public409230,94356,2942,998
TOTAL667429,97292,9266,466

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
Thank you for your interest and remember that adhering to preventative measures limits your risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19. For more information on COVID-19, click here.

