SA Reports 1 635 New COVID-19 Cases

The NICD reports 1,635 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,904,307. This increase represents a 4.4% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 79 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 87,705 to date.

17,727,831 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested PRIVATE 9 557 556 53.9% 18 359 49.1% PUBLIC 8 170 275 46.1% 19 065 50.9% Total 17 727 831 37 424



PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Western Cape (25%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (21%). Gauteng Province & Eastern Cape accounted for 12% each; Free State accounted for 11%; Northern Cape accounted for 9%; North West accounted for 5%; Mpumalanga accounted for 4%; and Limpopo accounted for 2% of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 30 September 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 30 September 2021 New cases on 01 October 2021 Total cases for 01 October 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 290,410 0 290,410 193 290,603 10.0 Free State 161,339 -4 161,335 172 161,507 5.6 Gauteng 916,377 0 916,377 194 916,571 31.6 KwaZulu-Natal 511,794 0 511,794 340 512,134 17.6 Limpopo 121,827 0 121,827 31 121,858 4.2 Mpumalanga 150,900 0 150,900 73 150,973 5.2 North West 149,490 2 149,492 74 149,566 5.1 Northern Cape 90,734 2 90,736 146 90,882 3.1 Western Cape 509,801 0 509,801 412 510,213 17.6 Total 2,902,672 0 2,902,672 1,635 2,904,307 100.0



THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCEThe total number of cases today (n=1 635) is lower than yesterday (n=1 678) and higher than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n=1 424).

The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 114 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 258 199,029 36,632 3,468 Public 409 230,943 56,294 2,998 TOTAL 667 429,972 92,926 6,466

VACCINE UPDATE

Thank you for your interest and remember that adhering to preventative measures limits your risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19.

