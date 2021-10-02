SA Reports 1 635 New COVID-19 Cases

The NICD reports 1,635 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,904,307. This increase represents a 4.4% positivity rate.
As per the National Department of Health, a further 79 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 87,705 to date.
17,727,831 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|PRIVATE
|9 557 556
|53.9%
|18 359
|49.1%
|PUBLIC
|8 170 275
|46.1%
|19 065
|50.9%
|Total
|17 727 831
|37 424
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Western Cape (25%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (21%). Gauteng Province & Eastern Cape accounted for 12% each; Free State accounted for 11%; Northern Cape accounted for 9%; North West accounted for 5%; Mpumalanga accounted for 4%; and Limpopo accounted for 2% of today’s new cases.
The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 30 September 2021
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 30 September 2021
|New cases on 01 October 2021
|Total cases for 01 October 2021
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|290,410
|0
|290,410
|193
|290,603
|10.0
|Free State
|161,339
|-4
|161,335
|172
|161,507
|5.6
|Gauteng
|916,377
|0
|916,377
|194
|916,571
|31.6
|KwaZulu-Natal
|511,794
|0
|511,794
|340
|512,134
|17.6
|Limpopo
|121,827
|0
|121,827
|31
|121,858
|4.2
|Mpumalanga
|150,900
|0
|150,900
|73
|150,973
|5.2
|North West
|149,490
|2
|149,492
|74
|149,566
|5.1
|Northern Cape
|90,734
|2
|90,736
|146
|90,882
|3.1
|Western Cape
|509,801
|0
|509,801
|412
|510,213
|17.6
|Total
|2,902,672
|0
|2,902,672
|1,635
|2,904,307
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCEThe total number of cases today (n=1 635) is lower than yesterday (n=1 678) and higher than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n=1 424).
The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 114 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|258
|199,029
|36,632
|3,468
|Public
|409
|230,943
|56,294
|2,998
|TOTAL
|667
|429,972
|92,926
|6,466
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
Thank you for your interest and remember that adhering to preventative measures limits your risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19. For more information on COVID-19, click here.
