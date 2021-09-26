iAfrica

SA Reports 1 634 New COVID-19 Cases

The NICD reports 1,634 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,895,976. This increase represents a 6.6% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 34 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 87,001 to date. 17,553,515 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
PRIVATE9,470,09654%10,59743%
PUBLIC8,083,41946%14,15957%
Total17,553,51524,756

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (21%), followed by Western Cape (18%). Northern Cape accounted for 16%; Eastern Cape accounted for 14%; Gauteng Province accounted for 12%; Free State accounted for 8%; Mpumalanga accounted for 5% and Limpopo accounted for 1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 24 September 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 24 September 2021New cases on 25 September 2021Total cases for 25 September 2021Percentage total
Eastern Cape289,3500289,350232289,58210.0
Free State160,4530160,453131160,5845.5
Gauteng915,3260915,326201915,52731.6
KwaZulu-Natal509,7150509,715350510,06517.6
Limpopo121,7290121,72913121,7424.2
Mpumalanga150,5020150,50276150,5785.2
North West149,0270149,02773149,1005.1
Northern Cape89,938089,93826090,1983.1
Western Cape508,3020508,302298508,60017.6
Unknown000000.0
Total2,894,34202,894,3421,6342,895,976100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The total number of cases today (n= 1 634) is lower than yesterday (n= 2 261) and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 2 232). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 57 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private258198,23836,4533,639
Public409229,13055,8073,579
TOTAL667427,36892,2607,218

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here. Thank you for your interest and remember that adhering to preventative measures limits your risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19. For more information on COVID-19, click here.

