SA Reports 1 634 New COVID-19 Cases

The NICD reports 1,634 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,895,976. This increase represents a 6.6% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 34 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 87,001 to date. 17,553,515 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested PRIVATE 9,470,096 54% 10,597 43% PUBLIC 8,083,419 46% 14,159 57% Total 17,553,515 24,756

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (21%), followed by Western Cape (18%). Northern Cape accounted for 16%; Eastern Cape accounted for 14%; Gauteng Province accounted for 12%; Free State accounted for 8%; Mpumalanga accounted for 5% and Limpopo accounted for 1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 24 September 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 24 September 2021 New cases on 25 September 2021 Total cases for 25 September 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 289,350 0 289,350 232 289,582 10.0 Free State 160,453 0 160,453 131 160,584 5.5 Gauteng 915,326 0 915,326 201 915,527 31.6 KwaZulu-Natal 509,715 0 509,715 350 510,065 17.6 Limpopo 121,729 0 121,729 13 121,742 4.2 Mpumalanga 150,502 0 150,502 76 150,578 5.2 North West 149,027 0 149,027 73 149,100 5.1 Northern Cape 89,938 0 89,938 260 90,198 3.1 Western Cape 508,302 0 508,302 298 508,600 17.6 Unknown 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 Total 2,894,342 0 2,894,342 1,634 2,895,976 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The total number of cases today (n= 1 634) is lower than yesterday (n= 2 261) and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 2 232). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 57 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 258 198,238 36,453 3,639 Public 409 229,130 55,807 3,579 TOTAL 667 427,368 92,260 7,218

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here. Thank you for your interest and remember that adhering to preventative measures limits your risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19. For more information on COVID-19, click here.

Share with your network!