SA Reports 1 571 New COVID-19 Cases

The institute reports 1,571 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,693,532. This increase represents a 5.8% positivity rate.
Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 3 deaths and of these, 1 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 99,712 to date.
23,392,502 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|12,708,350
|54.3%
|15,529
|57.5%
|Public
|10,684,152
|45.7%
|11,498
|42.5%
|Total
|23,392,502
|100.0%
|27,027
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (34%), followed by Western Cape (24%). Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 20%; North West accounted for 6%; Mpumalanga accounted for 5%; Free State accounted for 4%; Eastern Cape and Limpopo each accounted for 3% respectively; and Northern Cape accounted for 1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 11 March 2022
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 11 March 2022
|New cases on 12 March 2022
|Total cases for 12 March 2022
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|344,099
|0
|344,099
|51
|344,150
|9.3
|Free State
|201,510
|1
|201,511
|55
|201,566
|5.5
|Gauteng
|1,199,196
|-1
|1,199,195
|533
|1,199,728
|32.5
|KwaZulu-Natal
|655,206
|0
|655,206
|313
|655,519
|17.7
|Limpopo
|155,211
|-1
|155,210
|50
|155,260
|4.2
|Mpumalanga
|192,231
|1
|192,232
|74
|192,306
|5.2
|North West
|191,897
|1
|191,898
|95
|191,993
|5.2
|Northern Cape
|108,594
|-2
|108,592
|18
|108,610
|2.9
|Western Cape
|644,018
|0
|644,018
|382
|644,400
|17.4
|Total
|3,691,962
|-1
|3,691,961
|1,571
|3,693,532
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 5.8%, which is lower than yesterday (7.5%). The 7-day average is 6.2% today, which is the same as yesterday (6.2%).
For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 24 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|259
|230,601
|39,193
|1,120
|Public
|407
|277,967.
|62,086
|1,279
|TOTAL
|666
|508,568
|101,279
|2,399
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
