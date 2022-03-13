iAfrica

SA Reports 1 571 New COVID-19 Cases

The institute reports 1,571 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,693,532. This increase represents a 5.8% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 3 deaths and of these, 1 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 99,712 to date.

23,392,502 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private12,708,35054.3%15,52957.5%
Public10,684,15245.7%11,49842.5%
Total23,392,502100.0%27,027100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (34%), followed by Western Cape (24%). Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 20%; North West accounted for 6%; Mpumalanga accounted for 5%; Free State accounted for 4%; Eastern Cape and Limpopo each accounted for 3% respectively; and Northern Cape accounted for 1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 11 March 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 11 March 2022New cases on 12 March 2022Total cases for 12 March 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape344,0990344,09951344,1509.3
Free State201,5101201,51155201,5665.5
Gauteng1,199,196-11,199,1955331,199,72832.5
KwaZulu-Natal655,2060655,206313655,51917.7
Limpopo155,211-1155,21050155,2604.2
Mpumalanga192,2311192,23274192,3065.2
North West191,8971191,89895191,9935.2
Northern Cape108,594-2108,59218108,6102.9
Western Cape644,0180644,018382644,40017.4
Total3,691,962-13,691,9611,5713,693,532100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 5.8%, which is lower than yesterday (7.5%). The 7-day average is 6.2% today, which is the same as yesterday (6.2%).

For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 24 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private259230,60139,1931,120
Public407277,967.62,0861,279
TOTAL666508,568101,2792,399

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

