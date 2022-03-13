SA Reports 1 571 New COVID-19 Cases

The institute reports 1,571 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,693,532. This increase represents a 5.8% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 3 deaths and of these, 1 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 99,712 to date.

23,392,502 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 12,708,350 54.3% 15,529 57.5% Public 10,684,152 45.7% 11,498 42.5% Total 23,392,502 100.0% 27,027 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (34%), followed by Western Cape (24%). Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 20%; North West accounted for 6%; Mpumalanga accounted for 5%; Free State accounted for 4%; Eastern Cape and Limpopo each accounted for 3% respectively; and Northern Cape accounted for 1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 11 March 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 11 March 2022 New cases on 12 March 2022 Total cases for 12 March 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 344,099 0 344,099 51 344,150 9.3 Free State 201,510 1 201,511 55 201,566 5.5 Gauteng 1,199,196 -1 1,199,195 533 1,199,728 32.5 KwaZulu-Natal 655,206 0 655,206 313 655,519 17.7 Limpopo 155,211 -1 155,210 50 155,260 4.2 Mpumalanga 192,231 1 192,232 74 192,306 5.2 North West 191,897 1 191,898 95 191,993 5.2 Northern Cape 108,594 -2 108,592 18 108,610 2.9 Western Cape 644,018 0 644,018 382 644,400 17.4 Total 3,691,962 -1 3,691,961 1,571 3,693,532 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 5.8%, which is lower than yesterday (7.5%). The 7-day average is 6.2% today, which is the same as yesterday (6.2%).

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 24 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 259 230,601 39,193 1,120 Public 407 277,967. 62,086 1,279 TOTAL 666 508,568 101,279 2,399

VACCINE UPDATE

