SA Reports 1 569 New COVID-19 Cases

The Department of Health have confirmed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases for South Africa is 1 569 935.
Testing Data:
The number of tests conducted to date is 10 413 180. Of these 34 091 tests were completed since the last report.
Deaths and Recoveries
53 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 17, Free State 11, Gauteng 8, Kwa-Zulu Natal 3, Limpopo 0, Mpumalanga 1, North West 0, Northern Cape 9 and Western Cape 4, which brings the total to 53 940 deaths.
Our cumulative recoveries today stand at 1 495 864, representing a recovery rate of 95%.
More Stories
Zuma Dumped By Legal Team
Date Set For Local Government Elections
Deep Divisions In State Security – Dintwe
Chauvin Convicted on All Charges In Death Of George Floyd
Three Ministers Didn’t Want Me To Testify – Dintwe
Life Esidimeni Inquest To Begin In July
Cape Town Fire ‘Mostly Contained’
SA Reports 853 New COVID-19 Cases
Plans To Extend Home Affairs Working Hours
J&J Vaccine Rollout To Resume Soon – Mkhize
CT Blazes Mostly Contained While Road Closures Still In Place
SA Records 744 New Cases As Mkhize Approves WC Rollout