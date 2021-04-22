SA Reports 1 569 New COVID-19 Cases

Share with your network!

The Department of Health have confirmed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases for South Africa is 1 569 935.

Testing Data:

The number of tests conducted to date is 10 413 180. Of these 34 091 tests were completed since the last report.

Deaths and Recoveries

53 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 17, Free State 11, Gauteng 8, Kwa-Zulu Natal 3, Limpopo 0, Mpumalanga 1, North West 0, Northern Cape 9 and Western Cape 4, which brings the total to 53 940 deaths.

Our cumulative recoveries today stand at 1 495 864, representing a recovery rate of 95%.

