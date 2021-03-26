SA Reports 1 554 New Cases

The Department of Health have confirmed that the the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases for South Africa is 1 541 563 with 1 554 new cases identified since the last report.
Testing Data:
The cumulative total of tests conducted is 9 722 821 with 32 002 tests completed since the last report.
Deaths and Recoveries
163 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 0 , Free State 9, Gauteng 24, Kwa-Zulu Natal 5, Limpopo 71, Mpumalanga 0, North West 37, Northern Cape 16 and Western Cape 1 which brings the total to 52 535 deaths.
Our cumulative recoveries today stand at 1 467 254, representing a recovery rate of 95%.
Vaccination Rollout
The number of health care workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol as at 18.30 today is 220 129
