SA Reports 1 531 New Cases

FILE PHOTO: Beds are seen at a temporary field hospital set up in a sports complex by Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Khayelitsha township near Cape Town, South Africa, July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/File Photo

12 mins ago

The Department of Health have confirmed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases for South Africa is 1 532 497.

Testing Data:
The cumulative total of tests conducted is 9 524 854 with 34 419 tests completed since the last report.

Deaths and Recoveries
A further 74 COVID-19 related deaths: Eastern Cape 1, Free State 15, Gauteng 38, Kwa-Zulu Natal 4, Limpopo 1, Mpumalanga 7, North West 0, Northern Cape 2 and Western Cape 6, which brings the total to 51 634 deaths.

Our cumulative recoveries today stand at 1 459 056 representing a recovery rate of 95%.

Vaccination Rollout
The number of health care workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol stands at 168 413 as at 18.30, 17 March 2021.

