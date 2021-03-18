SA Reports 1 531 New Cases

Share with your network!

The Department of Health have confirmed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases for South Africa is 1 532 497.

Testing Data:

The cumulative total of tests conducted is 9 524 854 with 34 419 tests completed since the last report.

Deaths and Recoveries

A further 74 COVID-19 related deaths: Eastern Cape 1, Free State 15, Gauteng 38, Kwa-Zulu Natal 4, Limpopo 1, Mpumalanga 7, North West 0, Northern Cape 2 and Western Cape 6, which brings the total to 51 634 deaths.

Our cumulative recoveries today stand at 1 459 056 representing a recovery rate of 95%.

Vaccination Rollout

The number of health care workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol stands at 168 413 as at 18.30, 17 March 2021.

Share with your network!