iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

SA Reports 1 516 New Cases

7 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The Department of Health confirmed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases for South Africa is 1 543 079 with 1 516 new cases identified since the last report.

Testing Data:
The cumulative total of tests conducted is 9 752 061 with 29 240 tests completed since the last report.

Deaths and Recoveries
67 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 3, Free State 6, Gauteng 23, Kwa-Zulu Natal 9, Limpopo 17, Mpumalanga 0, North West 5, Northern Cape 1 and Western Cape 3 which brings the total to 52 602 deaths.

Our cumulative recoveries today stand at 1 469 565, representing a recovery rate of 95%.

Vaccination Rollout
The number of health care workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol as at 18.30 today is 231 002

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Popcru Calls For Inquiry Into SAPS

3 mins ago
1 min read

I’m Prepared To Go To Jail – Zuma

1 day ago
1 min read

Dogs Trained To Sniff Out COVID-19 Cases At SA Ports Of Entry

1 day ago
1 min read

Tighter Restrictions Bad For Business

1 day ago
1 min read

SA Reports 1 554 New Cases

1 day ago
1 min read

Professor Karim Announces End Of Term

2 days ago
1 min read

Mkhwebane’s Perjury Case Postponed

2 days ago
1 min read

Constitutional Court To Hear Zuma Contempt Matter

2 days ago
1 min read

SA Reports 1 048 New Cases

2 days ago
1 min read

Gumede Unduly Benefited R2.9m From Tender – State

3 days ago
1 min read

Gordhan Adamant He Never Set Up A Rogue Unit

3 days ago
1 min read

Cemeteries Turning Into Dumping Sites

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Popcru Calls For Inquiry Into SAPS

3 mins ago
1 min read

SA Reports 1 516 New Cases

7 mins ago
3 min read

Scotland Claim Memorable Win Against France

16 mins ago
2 min read

Arsenal On Track To Become Powerhouse Under Arteta – Willian

25 mins ago