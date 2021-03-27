SA Reports 1 516 New Cases

The Department of Health confirmed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases for South Africa is 1 543 079 with 1 516 new cases identified since the last report.
Testing Data:
The cumulative total of tests conducted is 9 752 061 with 29 240 tests completed since the last report.
Deaths and Recoveries
67 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 3, Free State 6, Gauteng 23, Kwa-Zulu Natal 9, Limpopo 17, Mpumalanga 0, North West 5, Northern Cape 1 and Western Cape 3 which brings the total to 52 602 deaths.
Our cumulative recoveries today stand at 1 469 565, representing a recovery rate of 95%.
Vaccination Rollout
The number of health care workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol as at 18.30 today is 231 002
