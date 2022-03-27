SA Reports 1 497 New COVID-19 Cases

The NICD reports 1 497 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 712 263. This increase represents a 5.7% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 26 deaths and of these, 2 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 99 965 to date.

23 727 513 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 12,898,512 54.4% 15,540 58.8% Public 10,829,001 45.6% 10,909 41.2% Total 23,727,513 100.0% 26,449 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng Province (39%), followed by Western Cape (27%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 20%; Eastern Cape, Free State and North West each accounted for 3% respectively; Mpumalanga accounted for 2%; and Limpopo and Northern Cape each accounted for 1% respectively of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 25 March 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 25 March 2022 Incident infections for 26 March 2022 Possible reinfections for 26 March 2022 New cases on 26 March 2022 Total cases for 26 March 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 344796 0 344796 40 9 49 344845 9.3 Free State 202141 0 202141 37 5 42 202183 5.4 Gauteng 1206002 2 1206004 507 83 590 1206594 32.5 KwaZulu-Natal 658735 0 658735 265 29 294 659029 17.8 Limpopo 155665 2 155667 18 4 22 155689 4.2 Mpumalanga 192996 0 192996 26 2 28 193024 5.2 North West 192764 -4 192760 38 5 43 192803 5.2 Northern Cape 108818 0 108818 18 1 19 108837 2.9 Western Cape 648849 0 648849 353 57 410 649259 17.5 Total 3710766 0 3710766 1302 195 1497 3712263 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 5.7%, which is lower than yesterday (6.2%). The 7-day average is 5.7% today, which is higher than yesterday (5.6%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 15 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 259 232166 39377 802 Public 407 278857 62175 1163 TOTAL 666 511023 101552 1965

VACCINE UPDATE

