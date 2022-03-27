iAfrica

SA Reports 1 497 New COVID-19 Cases

9 seconds ago 2 min read

The NICD reports 1 497 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 712 263. This increase represents a 5.7% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 26 deaths and of these, 2 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 99 965 to date.

23 727 513 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private12,898,51254.4%15,54058.8%
Public10,829,00145.6%10,90941.2%
Total23,727,513100.0%26,449100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng Province (39%), followed by Western Cape (27%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 20%; Eastern Cape, Free State and North West each accounted for 3% respectively; Mpumalanga accounted for 2%; and Limpopo and Northern Cape each accounted for 1% respectively of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 25 March 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 25 March 2022Incident infections for 26 March 2022Possible reinfections for 26 March 2022New cases on 26 March 2022Total cases for 26 March 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape3447960344796409493448459.3
Free State2021410202141375422021835.4
Gauteng12060022120600450783590120659432.5
KwaZulu-Natal65873506587352652929465902917.8
Limpopo1556652155667184221556894.2
Mpumalanga1929960192996262281930245.2
North West192764-4192760385431928035.2
Northern Cape1088180108818181191088372.9
Western Cape64884906488493535741064925917.5
Total371076603710766130219514973712263100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 5.7%, which is lower than yesterday (6.2%). The 7-day average is 5.7% today, which is higher than yesterday (5.6%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 15 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private25923216639377802
Public407278857621751163
TOTAL6665110231015521965

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

