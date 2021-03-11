SA Reports 1 477 New Cases

Share with your network!

The Department of Health have confirmed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 1 524 174 with 1 477 new cases identified since the last report.

The cumulative total of tests conducted to date is 9 336 101 with 36 217 new tests recorded since the last report.

A further 109 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 0, Free State 11, Gauteng 52, Kwa-Zulu Natal 17, Limpopo 4, Mpumalanga 2, North West 0, Northern Cape 8 and Western Cape 15.

This brings the total to 51 015 deaths.

Our recoveries now stand at 1 445 979, representing a recovery rate of 94,8%

Vaccination Rollout

The number of health care workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol is 128 887 as of 6.30 pm 10 March 2021.

