iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

SA Reports 1 447 New COVID-19 Cases

Cuban Health Specialists arriving in South Africa to curb the spread of COVID-19. Photo Credit: GCIS

4 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The Department of Health confirmed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 1 512 225 with 1 447 new cases identified since the last report.

The cumulative total of tests conducted to date is 9 054 643 with 26 569 new tests recorded since the last report.

The Department reported a further 157 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 6, Free State 26, Gauteng 33, Kwa-Zulu Natal 46, Limpopo 23, Mpumalanga 3, North West 0, Northern Cape 2 and Western Cape 18.

This brings the total to 49 941 deaths.

Our recoveries now stand at 1 429 047, representing a recovery rate of 94%

Vaccination Rollout
The number of health care workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol is 67 303 as of 6.30 pm 27 February 2021.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Steep Fuel Hikes Expected In March, April

15 hours ago
1 min read

Man City Make It 20 Straight Wins

15 hours ago
1 min read

Second Batch Of J&J Vaccine Arrives In SA

1 day ago
1 min read

SA Reports 1 654 New COVID-19 Cases

1 day ago
1 min read

Nasrec Field Hospital To Close

2 days ago
1 min read

1.1m People To Be Vaccinated By End Of March – Mkhize

2 days ago
1 min read

Over 32 000 Healthcare Workers Vaccinated – Mkhize

2 days ago
1 min read

1 676 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 days ago
1 min read

SAA Flight Departs For Belgium

3 days ago
1 min read

MPs React To Mboweni’s Budget Speech

3 days ago
1 min read

Sin Tax Hikes Are In The Interest Of Health – Mboweni

3 days ago
1 min read

SA Reports 1 862 New COVID-19 Cases

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

SA Reports 1 447 New COVID-19 Cases

4 hours ago
2 min read

Tuchel Hails Fernandes Ahead Of United Test

4 hours ago
2 min read

Best Is Yet To Come – Farrell

4 hours ago
2 min read

Brighton’s Dunk Slams Officiating

4 hours ago