SA Reports 1 447 New COVID-19 Cases

The Department of Health confirmed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 1 512 225 with 1 447 new cases identified since the last report.
The cumulative total of tests conducted to date is 9 054 643 with 26 569 new tests recorded since the last report.
The Department reported a further 157 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 6, Free State 26, Gauteng 33, Kwa-Zulu Natal 46, Limpopo 23, Mpumalanga 3, North West 0, Northern Cape 2 and Western Cape 18.
This brings the total to 49 941 deaths.
Our recoveries now stand at 1 429 047, representing a recovery rate of 94%
Vaccination Rollout
The number of health care workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol is 67 303 as of 6.30 pm 27 February 2021.
