SA Reports 1 436 New COVID-19 Case

The NICD reports 1,436 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,686,556. This increase represents a 5.5% positivity rate.
Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 16 deaths and of these, 0 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 99,625 to date.
23,285,855 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|12,651,102
|54.3%
|15,279
|58.7%
|Public
|10,634,753
|45.7%
|10,737
|41.3%
|Total
|23,285,855
|100.0%
|26,016
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (35%), followed by Western Cape (23%). Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 18%; Eastern Cape accounted for 6%; North West accounted for 5%; Free State and Mpumalanga each accounted for 4% respectively; Limpopo accounted for 3%; and Northern Cape accounted for 2% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 7 March 2022
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 7 March 2022
|New cases on 8 March 2022
|Total cases for 8 March 2022
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|343,828
|0
|343,828
|81
|343,909
|9.3
|Free State
|201,203
|0
|201,203
|58
|201,261
|5.5
|Gauteng
|1,196,846
|6
|1,196,852
|505
|1,197,357
|32.5
|KwaZulu-Natal
|654,069
|0
|654,069
|257
|654,326
|17.7
|Limpopo
|154,922
|2
|154,924
|41
|154,965
|4.2
|Mpumalanga
|191,898
|0
|191,898
|58
|191,956
|5.2
|North West
|191,563
|-10
|191,553
|71
|191,624
|5.2
|Northern Cape
|108,481
|2
|108,483
|31
|108,514
|2.9
|Western Cape
|642,310
|0
|642,310
|334
|642,644
|17.4
|Total
|3,685,120
|0
|3,685,120
|1,436
|3,686,556
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 5.5%, which is the same as yesterday (5.5%). The 7-day average is 6.2% today, which is lower than yesterday (6.3%).
For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 46 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|259
|230,191
|39,157
|1,143
|Public
|407
|277,565
|62,040
|1,335
|TOTAL
|666
|507,756
|101,197
|2,478
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
