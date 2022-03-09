iAfrica

SA Reports 1 436 New COVID-19 Case

The NICD reports 1,436 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,686,556. This increase represents a 5.5% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 16 deaths and of these, 0 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 99,625 to date.

23,285,855 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private12,651,10254.3%15,27958.7%
Public10,634,75345.7%10,73741.3%
Total23,285,855100.0%26,016100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (35%), followed by Western Cape (23%). Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 18%; Eastern Cape accounted for 6%; North West accounted for 5%; Free State and Mpumalanga each accounted for 4% respectively; Limpopo accounted for 3%; and Northern Cape accounted for 2% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 7 March 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 7 March 2022New cases on 8 March 2022Total cases for 8 March 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape343,8280343,82881343,9099.3
Free State201,2030201,20358201,2615.5
Gauteng1,196,84661,196,8525051,197,35732.5
KwaZulu-Natal654,0690654,069257654,32617.7
Limpopo154,9222154,92441154,9654.2
Mpumalanga191,8980191,89858191,9565.2
North West191,563-10191,55371191,6245.2
Northern Cape108,4812108,48331108,5142.9
Western Cape642,3100642,310334642,64417.4
Total3,685,12003,685,1201,4363,686,556100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 5.5%, which is the same as yesterday (5.5%). The 7-day average is 6.2% today, which is lower than yesterday (6.3%).

For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 46 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private259230,19139,1571,143
Public407277,56562,0401,335
TOTAL666507,756101,1972,478

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

