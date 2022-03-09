SA Reports 1 436 New COVID-19 Case

The NICD reports 1,436 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,686,556. This increase represents a 5.5% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 16 deaths and of these, 0 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 99,625 to date.

23,285,855 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 12,651,102 54.3% 15,279 58.7% Public 10,634,753 45.7% 10,737 41.3% Total 23,285,855 100.0% 26,016 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (35%), followed by Western Cape (23%). Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 18%; Eastern Cape accounted for 6%; North West accounted for 5%; Free State and Mpumalanga each accounted for 4% respectively; Limpopo accounted for 3%; and Northern Cape accounted for 2% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 7 March 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 7 March 2022 New cases on 8 March 2022 Total cases for 8 March 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 343,828 0 343,828 81 343,909 9.3 Free State 201,203 0 201,203 58 201,261 5.5 Gauteng 1,196,846 6 1,196,852 505 1,197,357 32.5 KwaZulu-Natal 654,069 0 654,069 257 654,326 17.7 Limpopo 154,922 2 154,924 41 154,965 4.2 Mpumalanga 191,898 0 191,898 58 191,956 5.2 North West 191,563 -10 191,553 71 191,624 5.2 Northern Cape 108,481 2 108,483 31 108,514 2.9 Western Cape 642,310 0 642,310 334 642,644 17.4 Total 3,685,120 0 3,685,120 1,436 3,686,556 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 5.5%, which is the same as yesterday (5.5%). The 7-day average is 6.2% today, which is lower than yesterday (6.3%).

For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 46 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 259 230,191 39,157 1,143 Public 407 277,565 62,040 1,335 TOTAL 666 507,756 101,197 2,478

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Share with your network!