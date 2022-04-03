iAfrica

SA Reports 1 420 New COVID-19 Cases

The NICD reports 1,420 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,722,065. This increase represents a 5.4% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 4 deaths and of these, occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,046 to date.

23,893,013 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private12,988,90754.4%14,81956.4%
Public10,904,10645.6%11,45143.6%
Total23,893,013100.0%26,270100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (39%), followed by Western Cape (25%). Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 20%; Eastern Cape accounted for 5%; Mpumalanga accounted for 4%; North West accounted for 3%; Free State accounted for 2%; and Limpopo and Northern Cape each accounted for 1% respectively of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 1 April 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 1 April 2022New cases on 2 April 2022Total cases for 2 April 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape345,2210345,22171345,2929.3
Free State202,4410202,44130202,4715.4
Gauteng1,209,95601,209,9565481,210,50432.5
KwaZulu-Natal660,7860660,786291661,07717.8
Limpopo155,8610155,86112155,8734.2
Mpumalanga193,2800193,28053193,3335.2
North West193,0580193,05840193,0985.2
Northern Cape108,9290108,92921108,9502.9
Western Cape651,1130651,113354651,46717.5
Total3,720,64503,720,6451,4203,722,065100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 5.4%, and is lower than yesterday (6.1%). The 7-day average is 5.8% today, and is the same as yesterday (5.8%).

For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 6 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private259233,02439,417796
Public407279,10762,1871,101
TOTAL666512,131101,6041,897

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

