SA Reports 1 420 New COVID-19 Cases

The NICD reports 1,420 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,722,065. This increase represents a 5.4% positivity rate.
Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 4 deaths and of these, 2 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,046 to date.
23,893,013 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|12,988,907
|54.4%
|14,819
|56.4%
|Public
|10,904,106
|45.6%
|11,451
|43.6%
|Total
|23,893,013
|100.0%
|26,270
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (39%), followed by Western Cape (25%). Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 20%; Eastern Cape accounted for 5%; Mpumalanga accounted for 4%; North West accounted for 3%; Free State accounted for 2%; and Limpopo and Northern Cape each accounted for 1% respectively of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 1 April 2022
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 1 April 2022
|New cases on 2 April 2022
|Total cases for 2 April 2022
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|345,221
|0
|345,221
|71
|345,292
|9.3
|Free State
|202,441
|0
|202,441
|30
|202,471
|5.4
|Gauteng
|1,209,956
|0
|1,209,956
|548
|1,210,504
|32.5
|KwaZulu-Natal
|660,786
|0
|660,786
|291
|661,077
|17.8
|Limpopo
|155,861
|0
|155,861
|12
|155,873
|4.2
|Mpumalanga
|193,280
|0
|193,280
|53
|193,333
|5.2
|North West
|193,058
|0
|193,058
|40
|193,098
|5.2
|Northern Cape
|108,929
|0
|108,929
|21
|108,950
|2.9
|Western Cape
|651,113
|0
|651,113
|354
|651,467
|17.5
|Total
|3,720,645
|0
|3,720,645
|1,420
|3,722,065
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 5.4%, and is lower than yesterday (6.1%). The 7-day average is 5.8% today, and is the same as yesterday (5.8%).
For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 6 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|259
|233,024
|39,417
|796
|Public
|407
|279,107
|62,187
|1,101
|TOTAL
|666
|512,131
|101,604
|1,897
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
