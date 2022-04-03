SA Reports 1 420 New COVID-19 Cases

The NICD reports 1,420 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,722,065. This increase represents a 5.4% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 4 deaths and of these, 2 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,046 to date.

23,893,013 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 12,988,907 54.4% 14,819 56.4% Public 10,904,106 45.6% 11,451 43.6% Total 23,893,013 100.0% 26,270 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (39%), followed by Western Cape (25%). Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 20%; Eastern Cape accounted for 5%; Mpumalanga accounted for 4%; North West accounted for 3%; Free State accounted for 2%; and Limpopo and Northern Cape each accounted for 1% respectively of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 1 April 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 1 April 2022 New cases on 2 April 2022 Total cases for 2 April 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 345,221 0 345,221 71 345,292 9.3 Free State 202,441 0 202,441 30 202,471 5.4 Gauteng 1,209,956 0 1,209,956 548 1,210,504 32.5 KwaZulu-Natal 660,786 0 660,786 291 661,077 17.8 Limpopo 155,861 0 155,861 12 155,873 4.2 Mpumalanga 193,280 0 193,280 53 193,333 5.2 North West 193,058 0 193,058 40 193,098 5.2 Northern Cape 108,929 0 108,929 21 108,950 2.9 Western Cape 651,113 0 651,113 354 651,467 17.5 Total 3,720,645 0 3,720,645 1,420 3,722,065 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 5.4%, and is lower than yesterday (6.1%). The 7-day average is 5.8% today, and is the same as yesterday (5.8%).

For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 6 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 259 233,024 39,417 796 Public 407 279,107 62,187 1,101 TOTAL 666 512,131 101,604 1,897

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Share with your network!