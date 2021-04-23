iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

SA Reports 1 413 New COVID-19 Cases

5 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The Department of Health have confirmed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases for South Africa is 1 571 348.

Testing Data:
The number of tests conducted to date is 10 447 673. Of these 34 493 tests were completed since the last report.

Deaths and Recoveries
55 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 11, Free State 14, Gauteng 20, Kwa-Zulu Natal 3, Limpopo 0, Mpumalanga 1, North West 0, Northern Cape 0 and Western Cape 6, which brings the total to 53 995 deaths.

Our cumulative recoveries today stand at 1 496 756, representing a recovery rate of 95%.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Sassa Apologises For Grant Delays

5 hours ago
1 min read

Kusile Corruption Accused Arrested In UK

5 hours ago
1 min read

A War With Government Unavoidable – Nehawu

5 hours ago
1 min read

Zuma Dumped By Legal Team

1 day ago
1 min read

Date Set For Local Government Elections

1 day ago
1 min read

SA Reports 1 569 New COVID-19 Cases

1 day ago
1 min read

Deep Divisions In State Security – Dintwe

1 day ago
4 min read

Chauvin Convicted on All Charges In Death Of George Floyd

2 days ago
1 min read

Three Ministers Didn’t Want Me To Testify – Dintwe

2 days ago
1 min read

Life Esidimeni Inquest To Begin In July

2 days ago
1 min read

Cape Town Fire ‘Mostly Contained’

2 days ago
1 min read

SA Reports 853 New COVID-19 Cases

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Sassa Apologises For Grant Delays

5 hours ago
1 min read

Kusile Corruption Accused Arrested In UK

5 hours ago
1 min read

A War With Government Unavoidable – Nehawu

5 hours ago
1 min read

SA Reports 1 413 New COVID-19 Cases

5 hours ago