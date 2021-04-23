SA Reports 1 413 New COVID-19 Cases

Share with your network!

The Department of Health have confirmed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases for South Africa is 1 571 348.

Testing Data:

The number of tests conducted to date is 10 447 673. Of these 34 493 tests were completed since the last report.

Deaths and Recoveries

55 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 11, Free State 14, Gauteng 20, Kwa-Zulu Natal 3, Limpopo 0, Mpumalanga 1, North West 0, Northern Cape 0 and Western Cape 6, which brings the total to 53 995 deaths.

Our cumulative recoveries today stand at 1 496 756, representing a recovery rate of 95%.

Share with your network!