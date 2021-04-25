SA Reports 1 385 New Cases

The Department of Health have confirmed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases for South Africa is 1 574 370.
Testing Data:
The number of tests conducted to date is 10 508 510. Of these 26 934 tests were completed since the last report.
Deaths and Recoveries
59 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 3, Free State 8, Gauteng 30, Kwa-Zulu Natal 13, Limpopo 5, Mpumalanga 0, North West 0, Northern Cape 0 and Western Cape 0, which brings the total to 54 125 deaths.
Our cumulative recoveries today stand at 1 500 360, representing a recovery rate of 95%.
