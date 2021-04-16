iAfrica

SA Reports 1 372 New Cases

1 hour ago

The Department of Health have confirmed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases for South Africa is 1 562 931.

Testing Data:
The number of tests conducted to date is 10 259 664. Of these 43 550 tests were completed since the last report.

Deaths and Recoveries
Today, 73 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 13, Free State 6, Gauteng 16, Kwa-Zulu Natal 20, Limpopo 8, Mpumalanga 4, North West 0, Northern Cape 1 and Western Cape 5, which brings the total to 53 571 deaths.

Our cumulative recoveries today stand at 1 488 060, representing a recovery rate of 95%.

