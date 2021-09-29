SA Reports 1 367 New COVID-19 Cases

the institute reports 1,367 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,898,888. This increase represents a 8.6% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 201 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 87,417 to date. 17,603,913 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested PRIVATE 9,498,246 54% 7,680 48% PUBLIC 8,105,667 46% 8,208 52% Total 17,603,913 15,888



PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (27%), followed by Western Cape (18%), Eastern Cape and Gauteng Province accounted for 14% each; Free State accounted for 12%; Northern Cape accounted for 5%; Mpumalanga and North West accounted for 4% each; and Limpopo accounted for 2% of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 27 September 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 27 September 2021 New cases on 28 September 2021 Total cases for 28 September 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 289,801 0 289,801 185 289,986 10.0 Free State 160,765 0 160,765 169 160,934 5.6 Gauteng 915,717 -1 915,716 190 915,906 31.6 KwaZulu-Natal 510,463 0 510,463 372 510,835 17.6 Limpopo 121,761 0 121,761 24 121,785 4.2 Mpumalanga 150,671 0 150,671 55 150,726 5.2 North West 149,229 0 149,229 56 149,285 5.1 Northern Cape 90,307 0 90,307 75 90,382 3.1 Western Cape 508,807 1 508,808 241 509,049 17.6 Total 2,897,521 0 2,897,521 1,367 2,898,888 100.0



THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCEThe total number of cases today (n= 1 367) is higher than yesterday (n= 578) and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 1 794).

The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 158 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 258 198,634 36,550 3,615 Public 409 230,009 56,045 3,245 TOTAL 667 428,643 92,595 6,860

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Thank you for your interest and remember that adhering to preventative measures limits your risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19. For more information on COVID-19, click here.

