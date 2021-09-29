SA Reports 1 367 New COVID-19 Cases

the institute reports 1,367 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,898,888. This increase represents a 8.6% positivity rate.
As per the National Department of Health, a further 201 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 87,417 to date. 17,603,913 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|PRIVATE
|9,498,246
|54%
|7,680
|48%
|PUBLIC
|8,105,667
|46%
|8,208
|52%
|Total
|17,603,913
|15,888
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (27%), followed by Western Cape (18%), Eastern Cape and Gauteng Province accounted for 14% each; Free State accounted for 12%; Northern Cape accounted for 5%; Mpumalanga and North West accounted for 4% each; and Limpopo accounted for 2% of today’s new cases.
The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 27 September 2021
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 27 September 2021
|New cases on 28 September 2021
|Total cases for 28 September 2021
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|289,801
|0
|289,801
|185
|289,986
|10.0
|Free State
|160,765
|0
|160,765
|169
|160,934
|5.6
|Gauteng
|915,717
|-1
|915,716
|190
|915,906
|31.6
|KwaZulu-Natal
|510,463
|0
|510,463
|372
|510,835
|17.6
|Limpopo
|121,761
|0
|121,761
|24
|121,785
|4.2
|Mpumalanga
|150,671
|0
|150,671
|55
|150,726
|5.2
|North West
|149,229
|0
|149,229
|56
|149,285
|5.1
|Northern Cape
|90,307
|0
|90,307
|75
|90,382
|3.1
|Western Cape
|508,807
|1
|508,808
|241
|509,049
|17.6
|Total
|2,897,521
|0
|2,897,521
|1,367
|2,898,888
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCEThe total number of cases today (n= 1 367) is higher than yesterday (n= 578) and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 1 794).
The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 158 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|258
|198,634
|36,550
|3,615
|Public
|409
|230,009
|56,045
|3,245
|TOTAL
|667
|428,643
|92,595
|6,860
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
Thank you for your interest and remember that adhering to preventative measures limits your risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19. For more information on COVID-19, click here.
