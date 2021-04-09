SA Reports 1 366 New Cases

Share with your network!

The Department of Health have confirmed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases for South Africa is 1 554 975 with 1 366 new cases identified since the last report.

Testing Data:

The number of tests conducted to date is 10 055 899. Of these 35 874 tests were completed since the last report.

Deaths and Recoveries

62 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 1, Free State 11, Gauteng 8, Kwa-Zulu Natal 2, Limpopo 0, Mpumalanga 5, North West 30, Northern Cape 5 and Western Cape 0. This brings the total to 53 173 deaths.

Our cumulative recoveries today stand at 1 480 632, representing a recovery rate of 95%.

Vaccination Rollout

The number of health care workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol is 283 629 as reported at 18:30 today.

