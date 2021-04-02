iAfrica

SA Reports 1 294 New Cases

EWN

22 mins ago 1 min read

The Department of Health have confirmed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases for South Africa is 1 549 451 with 1 294 new cases identified since the last report.

Testing Data:
The cumulative total of tests conducted is 9 912 073 with 32 725 tests completed since the last report.

Deaths and Recoveries
51 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 3, Free State 0, Gauteng 13, Kwa-Zulu Natal 3, Limpopo 25, Mpumalanga 1, North West 0, Northern Cape 0 and Western Cape 6, which brings the total to 52 897 deaths.

Our cumulative recoveries today stand at 1 474 826, representing a recovery rate of 95%.

Vaccination Rollout
The number of health care workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol is 269 102 as at 18.30, 1 April 2021

