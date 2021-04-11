SA Reports 1 285 New Cases Of COVID-19

The Department of Health have confirmed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases for South Africa is 1 557 527.
Testing Data:
The number of tests conducted to date is 10 115 923. Of these 29 464 tests were completed since the last report.
Deaths and Recoveries
Today, 30 deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 1, Free State 5, Gauteng 11, Kwa-Zulu Natal 5, Limpopo 0, Mpumalanga 8, North West 0, Northern Cape 0 and Western Cape 0 ,which brings the total to 53 256 deaths.
Our cumulative recoveries today stand at 1 482 682, representing a recovery rate of 95%.
Vaccination Rollout
The number of health care workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol is 288 406 as reported at 18:30 today.
