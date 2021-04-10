iAfrica

SA Reports 1 267 New COVID-19 Cases

The Department of Health have confirmed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases for South Africa is 1 556 242.

Testing Data:
The number of tests conducted to date is 10 086 459. Of these 30 560 tests were completed since the last report.

Deaths and Recoveries
53 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 0, Free State 12, Gauteng 11, Kwa-Zulu Natal 2, Limpopo 2, Mpumalanga 0, North West 0, Northern Cape 10 and Western Cape 16, which brings the total to 53 226 deaths.

Our cumulative recoveries today stand at 1 481 637, representing a recovery rate of 95%.

Vaccination Rollout
The number of health care workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol is 288 368 as reported at 18:30 today.

