SA Reports 1 250 New COVID-19 Cases

Share with your network!

The Department of Health confirmed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases identified in South Africa is 1 578 450.

Testing Data

The number of tests conducted to date is 10 590 107. Of these 22 514 tests were conducted since the last report

Deaths and Recoveries

48 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 11, Free State 4, Gauteng 4, Kwa-Zulu Natal 1, Limpopo 0, Mpumalanga 0, North West 19, Northern Cape 5 and Western Cape 4 which brings the total to 54 285 deaths.

The cumulative recoveries now stand at 1 503 611, representing a recovery rate of 95%.

Vaccination Rollout

The number of Health Care Workers Vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol to date is 298 153.

Our last recorded cumulative vaccinations were 292 623 on 13 April 2021

Share with your network!