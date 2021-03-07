SA Reports 1 227 New Cases

The Department of Health have confirmed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 1 520 206 with 1 227 new cases identified since the last report.
The cumulative total of tests conducted to date is 9 236 503 with 29 156 new tests recorded since the last report.
81 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 0, Free State 8, Gauteng 29, Kwa-Zulu Natal 16, Limpopo 0, Mpumalanga 0, North West 0, Northern Cape 16 and Western Cape 12 which brings the total to 50 647 deaths.
Our recoveries now stand at 1 439 515, representing a recovery rate of 94,7%
The number of healthcare workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol is 101 573 as of 6.30 pm 6 March 2021.
More Stories
It’s Important To Delay Third COVID-19 Wave – Mkhize
100 180 Health Workers Vaccinated In SA
Actual SA COVID-19 Toll Could Be Much Higher – Report
Chief Justice Ordered To Apologise For Pro-Israel Comments
Mkhize Reflects On The Year That Was
SA Records 1,404 New COVID-19 Cases And 96 Deaths
Western Cape Prepares For Third Wave
Police Foil Sandton Heist
Government Confident About Herd Immunity
SA Confirms 1 447 New Cases
Cape Flats Residents Tired Of ‘Empty Promises’
Allegations Not Being Ignored – Zondo