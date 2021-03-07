iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

SA Reports 1 227 New Cases

EWN

13 seconds ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The Department of Health have confirmed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 1 520 206 with 1 227 new cases identified since the last report.

The cumulative total of tests conducted to date is 9 236 503 with 29 156 new tests recorded since the last report.

81 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 0, Free State 8, Gauteng 29, Kwa-Zulu Natal 16, Limpopo 0, Mpumalanga 0, North West 0, Northern Cape 16 and Western Cape 12 which brings the  total  to  50  647  deaths.

Our recoveries now stand at 1 439 515, representing a recovery rate of 94,7%

The number of healthcare workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol is 101 573 as of 6.30 pm 6 March 2021.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

It’s Important To Delay Third COVID-19 Wave – Mkhize

1 day ago
1 min read

100 180 Health Workers Vaccinated In SA

1 day ago
1 min read

Actual SA COVID-19 Toll Could Be Much Higher – Report

2 days ago
1 min read

Chief Justice Ordered To Apologise For Pro-Israel Comments

2 days ago
1 min read

Mkhize Reflects On The Year That Was

2 days ago
1 min read

SA Records 1,404 New COVID-19 Cases And 96 Deaths

2 days ago
1 min read

Western Cape Prepares For Third Wave

3 days ago
1 min read

Police Foil Sandton Heist

3 days ago
1 min read

Government Confident About Herd Immunity

3 days ago
1 min read

SA Confirms 1 447 New Cases

3 days ago
1 min read

Cape Flats Residents Tired Of ‘Empty Promises’

4 days ago
1 min read

Allegations Not Being Ignored – Zondo

4 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

SA Reports 1 227 New Cases

13 seconds ago
2 min read

Opener Guptill Leads New Zealand To Series Win

21 mins ago
2 min read

Saiss Guilty Of Incredible Miss Stalemate

25 mins ago
2 min read

Amartey Grabs Late Winner For Leicester

28 mins ago