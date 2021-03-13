iAfrica

SA Reports 1 225 New Cases

FILE PHOTO: Beds are seen at a temporary field hospital set up in a sports complex by Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Khayelitsha township near Cape Town, South Africa, July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/File Photo

The Department of Health have confirmed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 1 526 873 with 1 225 new cases identified since the last report.

The cumulative total of tests conducted to date is 9 393 727 with 24 133 new tests recorded since the last report.

69 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 0, Free State 4, Gauteng 25, Kwa-Zulu Natal 8, Limpopo 17, Mpumalanga 0, North West 0, Northern Cape 12 and
Western Cape 3, which brings the total to 51 179 deaths.

Our recoveries now stand at 1 449 654, representing a recovery rate of 94,8%

Vaccination Rollout
The number of health care workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol is 145 215 as of 6.30 pm 12 March 2021.

