SA Reports 1 225 New Cases

The Department of Health have confirmed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 1 526 873 with 1 225 new cases identified since the last report.
The cumulative total of tests conducted to date is 9 393 727 with 24 133 new tests recorded since the last report.
69 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 0, Free State 4, Gauteng 25, Kwa-Zulu Natal 8, Limpopo 17, Mpumalanga 0, North West 0, Northern Cape 12 and
Western Cape 3, which brings the total to 51 179 deaths.
Our recoveries now stand at 1 449 654, representing a recovery rate of 94,8%
Vaccination Rollout
The number of health care workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol is 145 215 as of 6.30 pm 12 March 2021.
