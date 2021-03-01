iAfrica

SA Reports 1 168 New Cases

EWN

13 mins ago

The Department of Health have confirmed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 1 513 393 with 1 168 new cases identified since the last report.

The cumulative total of tests conducted to date is 9 077 479 with 22 836 new tests recorded since the last report.

52 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 4, Free State 4, Gauteng 25, Kwa-Zulu Natal 2, Limpopo 0, Mpumalanga 0, North West 0, Northern Cape 0 and Western Cape 17 which brings the total to 49 993 deaths.

Our recoveries now stand at 1 430 259, representing a recovery rate of 94,5%

Vaccination Rollout
The number of health care workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol is 70 527 as of 7.30 pm 28 February 2021.

