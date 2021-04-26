SA Reports 1 101 New Cases

Share with your network!

The Department of Health have confirmed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases for South Africa is 1 575 471.

Testing Data:

The number of tests conducted to date is 10 530 979. Of these 22 469 tests were completed since the last report.

Deaths and Recoveries

23 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 7, Free State 4, Gauteng 7, Kwa-Zulu Natal 4, Limpopo 0, Mpumalanga 0, North West 0, Northern Cape 0 and Western Cape 1 which brings the total to 54 148 deaths.

Our cumulative recoveries today stand at 1 501 185, representing a recovery rate of 95%.

Share with your network!