iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

SA Reports 1 101 New Cases

EWN

3 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The Department of Health have confirmed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases for South Africa is 1 575 471.

Testing Data:
The number of tests conducted to date is 10 530 979. Of these 22 469 tests were completed since the last report.

Deaths and Recoveries
23 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 7, Free State 4, Gauteng 7, Kwa-Zulu Natal 4, Limpopo 0, Mpumalanga 0, North West 0, Northern Cape 0 and Western Cape 1 which brings the total to 54 148 deaths.

Our cumulative recoveries today stand at 1 501 185, representing a recovery rate of 95%.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

J&J Vaccine Rollout To Resume On Wednesday

3 hours ago
1 min read

Health Dept Hopes To Vaccinate 5.5 Million Senior Citizens By June

3 hours ago
1 min read

SA’s My Octopus Teacher Takes Home The Oscar

3 hours ago
2 min read

India Coronavirus Cases Set New Global Record

1 day ago
1 min read

SAHPRA To Monitor J&J Vaccine Rollout

1 day ago
1 min read

Lindani Myeni’s Body To Be Repatriated

1 day ago
1 min read

SA Reports 1 385 New Cases

1 day ago
2 min read

Willock Strike Earns Newcastle A draw With Liverpool

2 days ago
1 min read

Public Sector Wage Talks Begin

2 days ago
1 min read

SA Reports 1 637 New COVID-19 Cases

2 days ago
2 min read

Mumbai’s Batting Frailties Worry Captain Rohit

2 days ago
1 min read

Sassa Apologises For Grant Delays

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

J&J Vaccine Rollout To Resume On Wednesday

3 hours ago
1 min read

Health Dept Hopes To Vaccinate 5.5 Million Senior Citizens By June

3 hours ago
1 min read

SA’s My Octopus Teacher Takes Home The Oscar

3 hours ago
1 min read

SA Reports 1 101 New Cases

3 hours ago