SA Reports 1 089 New Cases

The Department of Health confirmed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases for South Africa is 1 566 769.
Testing Data:
The number of tests conducted to date is 10 337 066. Of these 31 425 tests were completed since the last report.
Deaths and Recoveries
Today, 25 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 6, Free State 8, Gauteng 4, Kwa-Zulu Natal 1, Limpopo 0, Mpumalanga 3, North West 0, Northern Cape 0 and Western Cape 3 which brings the total to 53 736 deaths.
Our cumulative recoveries today stand at 1 490 143, representing a recovery rate of 95%.
More Stories
State Capture Commission Not Intimidated – Mosala
Cape Town Firefighters Continue To Battle Blaze
About 280 000 People Registered For COVID-19 Vaccine
State Capture Inquiry Offices Burgled
Raging Fire Moves From Rhodes Memorial To UCT
Questions Around Lindani Myeni’s Killing In Hawaii
No Major J&J Vaccine Safety Concerns – J&J
SA Records 1 326 New COVID-19 Cases
Prince Philip’s Funeral Underway At Windsor Castle
SA Man Killed By Hawaii Police
SA Records 1 424 New COVID-19 Cases
Mkhize Launches Electronic Vaccination Data System