SA Reports 1 089 New Cases

Inside the field hospital in Nelson Mandela Bay - the largest hospital in the Eastern Cape with 1485 beds.

The Department of Health confirmed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases for South Africa is 1 566 769.

Testing Data:
The number of tests conducted to date is 10 337 066. Of these 31 425 tests were completed since the last report.

Deaths and Recoveries
Today, 25 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 6, Free State 8, Gauteng 4, Kwa-Zulu Natal 1, Limpopo 0, Mpumalanga 3, North West 0, Northern Cape 0 and Western Cape 3 which brings the total to 53 736 deaths.

Our cumulative recoveries today stand at 1 490 143, representing a recovery rate of 95%.

