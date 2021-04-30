iAfrica

SA Reports 1 086 New COVID-19 Cases

Gauteng healthcare workers screening Alexandra residents for coronavirus (COVID-19) on 31 March 2020 following the roll out of massive community screenings and testing programmes by the provincial executive council. Picture: Ahmed Kajee/EWN.

The Department of Health have confirmed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases identified in South Africa is 1 579 536.

Testing Data
The number of tests conducted to date is 10 625 030. Of these 23 137 tests were conducted since the last report

Deaths and Recoveries
Today, 46 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 13, Free State 11, Gauteng 14, Kwa-Zulu Natal 2, Limpopo 0, Mpumalanga 0, North West 0, Northern Cape 3 and Western Cape 3, which brings the total to 54 331 deaths.

The cumulative recoveries now stand at 1 504 426, representing a recovery rate of 95%.

Vaccination Rollout
The number of Health Care Workers Vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol to date is 307 591.

