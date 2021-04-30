SA Reports 1 086 New COVID-19 Cases

Share with your network!

The Department of Health have confirmed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases identified in South Africa is 1 579 536.

Testing Data

The number of tests conducted to date is 10 625 030. Of these 23 137 tests were conducted since the last report

Deaths and Recoveries

Today, 46 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 13, Free State 11, Gauteng 14, Kwa-Zulu Natal 2, Limpopo 0, Mpumalanga 0, North West 0, Northern Cape 3 and Western Cape 3, which brings the total to 54 331 deaths.

The cumulative recoveries now stand at 1 504 426, representing a recovery rate of 95%.

Vaccination Rollout

The number of Health Care Workers Vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol to date is 307 591.

