iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

SA Reports 1 048 New Cases

6 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The Department of Health have confirmed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases for South Africa is 1 540 009 with 1 048 new Covid-19 Cases identified since the last report.

Testing Data:
The cumulative total of tests conducted is 9 690 819 with 25 155 tests completed since the last report.

Deaths and Recoveries
121 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 4, Free State 38, Gauteng 24, Kwa-Zulu Natal 5, Limpopo 38, Mpumalanga 4, North West 0, Northern Cape 8 and Western Cape 0, which brings the total to 52 372 deaths.

Our cumulative recoveries today stand at 1 466 595, representing a recovery rate of 95%

Vaccination Rollout
The number of health care workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol as at 18.30 today is 207 808.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Mkhwebane’s Perjury Case Postponed

1 min ago
1 min read

Constitutional Court To Hear Zuma Contempt Matter

3 mins ago
1 min read

Gumede Unduly Benefited R2.9m From Tender – State

1 day ago
1 min read

Gordhan Adamant He Never Set Up A Rogue Unit

1 day ago
1 min read

Cemeteries Turning Into Dumping Sites

1 day ago
1 min read

SA Reports 510 New COVID-19 Cases

1 day ago
1 min read

Gumede And Co-Accused To Appear In Court

2 days ago
1 min read

ACDP Protests In Support Of Chief Justice

2 days ago
1 min read

SA Reports 599 New Cases

2 days ago
1 min read

Malawi Court Rejects Another Bushiri Application

2 days ago
1 min read

TVET College Students Want Answers

3 days ago
1 min read

Home Affairs Signs Historic Agreement For Asylum Seekers

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Mkhwebane’s Perjury Case Postponed

1 min ago
1 min read

Constitutional Court To Hear Zuma Contempt Matter

3 mins ago
1 min read

SA Reports 1 048 New Cases

6 mins ago
4 min read

Sanofi Launches Innovative TB Prevention Treatment Set to be SA Game Changer

21 hours ago