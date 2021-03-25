SA Reports 1 048 New Cases

Share with your network!

The Department of Health have confirmed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases for South Africa is 1 540 009 with 1 048 new Covid-19 Cases identified since the last report.

Testing Data:

The cumulative total of tests conducted is 9 690 819 with 25 155 tests completed since the last report.

Deaths and Recoveries

121 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 4, Free State 38, Gauteng 24, Kwa-Zulu Natal 5, Limpopo 38, Mpumalanga 4, North West 0, Northern Cape 8 and Western Cape 0, which brings the total to 52 372 deaths.

Our cumulative recoveries today stand at 1 466 595, representing a recovery rate of 95%

Vaccination Rollout

The number of health care workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol as at 18.30 today is 207 808.

Share with your network!