SA Reported 7 209 New COVID-19 Cases

The NICD reported 7,209 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,302,304. This increase represents a 27.3% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further 221 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 67,080 to date.

14,269,993 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 7,995,067 56% 12,360 47% Public 6,274,926 44% 14,047 53% Total 14,269,993 26,407

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (36%), followed by the Western Cape (17%). Mpumalanga accounted for 10%; KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 9%; and the Eastern Cape, Limpopo and North West provinces each accounted for 7%; the Free State accounted for 4%; and the Northern Cape accounted for 2% of today’s new. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 18 July 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 18 July 2021 New cases on 19 July 2021 Total cases for 19 July 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 218,521 -1 218,520 537 219,057 9.5 Free State 123,111 0 123,111 301 123,412 5.4 Gauteng 816,240 2 816,242 2,617 818,859 35.6 KwaZulu-Natal 375,761 0 375,761 637 376,398 16.3 Limpopo 101,960 3 101,963 488 102,451 4.4 Mpumalanga 113,945 -5 113,940 727 114,667 5.0 North West 117,530 4 117,534 497 118,031 5.1 Northern Cape 63,416 -5 63,411 171 63,582 2.8 Western Cape 364,611 2 364,613 1,234 365,847 15.9 Unknown 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 Total 2,295,095 0 2,295,095 7,209 2,302,304 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The total number of cases today (n= 7 209) is lower than yesterday (n= 11 215) and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 13 646). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 533 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 257 164,623 28,570 9,429 Public 409 176,996 41,934 7,313 TOTAL 666 341,619 70,504 16,742

VACCINE UPDATE

