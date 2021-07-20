SA Reported 7 209 New COVID-19 Cases

The NICD reported 7,209 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,302,304. This increase represents a 27.3% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further 221 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 67,080 to date.
14,269,993 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|7,995,067
|56%
|12,360
|47%
|Public
|6,274,926
|44%
|14,047
|53%
|Total
|14,269,993
|26,407
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (36%), followed by the Western Cape (17%). Mpumalanga accounted for 10%; KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 9%; and the Eastern Cape, Limpopo and North West provinces each accounted for 7%; the Free State accounted for 4%; and the Northern Cape accounted for 2% of today’s new. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 18 July 2021
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 18 July 2021
|New cases on 19 July 2021
|Total cases for 19 July 2021
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|218,521
|-1
|218,520
|537
|219,057
|9.5
|Free State
|123,111
|0
|123,111
|301
|123,412
|5.4
|Gauteng
|816,240
|2
|816,242
|2,617
|818,859
|35.6
|KwaZulu-Natal
|375,761
|0
|375,761
|637
|376,398
|16.3
|Limpopo
|101,960
|3
|101,963
|488
|102,451
|4.4
|Mpumalanga
|113,945
|-5
|113,940
|727
|114,667
|5.0
|North West
|117,530
|4
|117,534
|497
|118,031
|5.1
|Northern Cape
|63,416
|-5
|63,411
|171
|63,582
|2.8
|Western Cape
|364,611
|2
|364,613
|1,234
|365,847
|15.9
|Unknown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|Total
|2,295,095
|0
|2,295,095
|7,209
|2,302,304
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The total number of cases today (n= 7 209) is lower than yesterday (n= 11 215) and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 13 646). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 533 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|257
|164,623
|28,570
|9,429
|Public
|409
|176,996
|41,934
|7,313
|TOTAL
|666
|341,619
|70,504
|16,742
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
