SA Reported 7 209 New COVID-19 Cases

Coronavirus Outbreak

Image: Harvard Health - Harvard University

19 seconds ago 2 min read

The NICD reported 7,209 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,302,304. This increase represents a 27.3% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further 221 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 67,080 to date.

14,269,993 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private7,995,06756%12,36047%
Public6,274,92644%14,04753%
Total14,269,99326,407

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (36%), followed by the Western Cape (17%). Mpumalanga accounted for 10%; KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 9%; and the Eastern Cape, Limpopo and North West provinces each accounted for 7%; the Free State accounted for 4%; and the Northern Cape accounted for 2% of today’s new. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 18 July 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 18 July  2021New cases on 19 July 2021Total cases for 19 July 2021Percentage total
Eastern Cape218,521-1218,520537219,0579.5
Free State123,1110123,111301123,4125.4
Gauteng816,2402816,2422,617818,85935.6
KwaZulu-Natal375,7610375,761637376,39816.3
Limpopo101,9603101,963488102,4514.4
Mpumalanga113,945-5113,940727114,6675.0
North West117,5304117,534497118,0315.1
Northern Cape63,416-563,41117163,5822.8
Western Cape364,6112364,6131,234365,84715.9
Unknown000000.0
Total2,295,09502,295,0957,2092,302,304100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The total number of cases today (n= 7 209) is lower than yesterday (n= 11 215) and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 13 646). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 533 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private257164,62328,5709,429
Public409176,99641,9347,313
TOTAL666341,61970,50416,742

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

