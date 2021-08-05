iAfrica

SA Reported 13 652 New COVID-19 Cases

13 hours ago

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases reports 13 652 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 511 178. This increase represents a 21.7% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 479 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 74 352 to date.

15 156 101 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
PRIVATE8 414 77456%28 56346%
PUBLIC6 741 32744%34 20554%
Total15 156 10162 768


PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Western Cape (30%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (20%) Gauteng accounted for 19%; Eastern Cape accounted for 9%; Mpumalanga accounted for 6%; North West accounted for 5%; Free State & Limpopo each accounted for 4% respectively; and Northern Cape accounted for 3% of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 05 August 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 05 August  2021New cases on 06 August 2021Total cases for 06 August 2021Percentage total
Eastern Cape232 064-12232 0521 196233 2489.3
Free State131 352-5131 347586131 9335.3
Gauteng872 370-64872 3062 534874 84034.8
KwaZulu-Natal405 077-30405 0472 673407 72016.2
Limpopo113 385-3113 382513113 8954.5
Mpumalanga128 7543128 757872129 6295.2
North West130 88015130 895693131 5885.2
Northern Cape69 152-569 14745769 6042.8
Western Cape414 621-28414 5934 128418 72116.7
Total2 497 655-1292 497 52613 6522 511 178100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The total number of cases today (n=13 652) is lower than yesterday (n=13 777) and higher than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n=10 939)

The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has increased

7-day moving average number of new cases by province and date of reporting, 12 April 2020 to date, South Africa.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 566 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions to DateDied to DateCurrently Admitted
Private257178 71732 0887 611
Public411196 08247 3697 698
TOTAL668374 79979 45715 309

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

