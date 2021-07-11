SA Remains On Level 4

Share with your network!

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Sunday night that the country would remain on an adjusted alert level 4 of lockdown until 25 July as COVID-19 infections were still extremely high.

The regulations would, however, be amended to allow for restaurants and eateries to open up, subject to COVID-19 regulations such as mask wearing and social distancing and limits on the number of patrons.

Schools would remain closed until 26 July.

The sale of alcohol remains prohibited.

A curfew remains in place from 9pm until 4am, and only those with permission to do so may leave their homes during this time.

All social, political, religious and other gatherings remain prohibited.

