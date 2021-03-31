SA Remains On Alert Level 1 With Some Alcohol Restrictions

Share with your network!

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on the country’s COVID-19 response.

Ramaphosa also gave an update on the national vaccination programme, which he said is gaining momentum.

He said the first phase of the vaccination programme, targetting healthcare workers, would be completed within three months.

The president said Phase 2 of the vaccination drive is scheduled to begin in mid-May.

The president gave an update on the regulations instituted to prevent the spread of COVID-19 ahead of the Easter weekend.

Given relatively low transmission levels, the country will remain on Alert Level 1.

Adjustments to the restrictions are as follows:

The national curfew remains from midnight to 4am.

Public recreational spaces such as beaches, parks and dams will remain open, subject to strict health protocols, such as social distancing, mask-wearing.

Funerals remain restricted to a maximum of 100 people and with a two-hour limit on services.

Interprovincial travel will still be permitted.

The sale of alcohol for off-site consumption will be prohibited on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, 2 to 5 April.

On-site sales at restaurants, shebeens and bars will be allowed, according to licensing conditions, up until 11pm.

Religious gatherings over the Easter period will be restricted to a total number of 250 people indoors and 500 outdoors.

Where the venue is too small to accommodate these numbers with appropriate social distancing, then no more than 50 percent of the capacity of the venue may be used.

Congregants should not gather outside their usual places of worship, and people must go home and not sleep over after services.

