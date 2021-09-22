iAfrica

SA Regulator Approves Controversial Floating Power Plants

3 hours ago 1 min read

Nersa on Tuesday approved the generation license applications for seven projects under the Risk Mitigation Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme.

They include licenses for the floating powership provider at Saldanha Bay, Coega and Richards Bay. 

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse is demanding to know why the Karpowership generation licenses were approved.

OUTA says it finds it unacceptable that the energy regulator can approve the generation licenses but fail to provide the public with reasons.

It says these reasons are required should the decision be challenged in court.

During the recent public comment period, OUTA submitted formal submissions to Nersa opposing the Karpowership licenses.

Meanwhile, Karpowership South Africa has thanked Nersa for approving its generation licences.

It says this will help in providing the country with cheap, reliable electricity.

But it’s not all systems go for Karpowership SA.

It will need to secure further authorisations before its ships at the three ports can be fully operational and connect to the grid.

Nersa’s decision comes after Karpowership’s applications for environmental approval were refused by the Department of Environment in June.

