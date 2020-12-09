SA Records Over 4 000 New COVID-19 Cases

Share with your network!

The Department of Health has confirmed that the cumulative total of COVID-19 cases is 821 889 with 4 011 new cases identified since the last report.

A cumulative 5 640 042 tests have been completed, of which 28 127 have been conducted since the last report.

183 deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 82, Free State 20, Gauteng 11, Kwa-Zulu Natal 13, Northern Cape 7 and Western Cape 50 which brings the total to 22 432 deaths

