SA Records Over 4 000 New COVID-19 Cases

The Department of Health has confirmed that the cumulative total of COVID-19 cases is 821 889 with 4 011 new cases identified since the last report.
A cumulative 5 640 042 tests have been completed, of which 28 127 have been conducted since the last report.
183 deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 82, Free State 20, Gauteng 11, Kwa-Zulu Natal 13, Northern Cape 7 and Western Cape 50 which brings the total to 22 432 deaths
